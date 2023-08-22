iPhone 15 could come in 6 new colors — here's what we know

By Elliot Mulley-Goodbarne
published

Orange you glad you waited for the iPhone 15's latest color rumors

iPhone 14 Color Range
(Image credit: Apple)

It looks like we're going to see some major changes to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro announced at the rapidly approaching Apple September Event. And that's supposedly set to include some intriguing new iPhone 15 colors

According to recent tweets from notable Apple leaker @URedditor, several bold, vibrant new colors have been tested out during the iPhone 15 development process. The new hues reportedly include pink, rose gold, blush gold, green, blue, yellow, orange and black.

While specific details are still uncertain, @URedditor claims we should see "at least some" of the new colors make it to the final iPhone 15 lineup. However, the tweet backs up earlier leaks that suggest the iPhone 15 is tipped to launch with six color options. 

iPhone watchers believe the company will likely pick three or four of the colors tested to actually launch with the iPhone 15. Top contenders seem to be pink, green, and blue, along with a frosted glass design.

Last year, the iPhone 14 launched with Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, [Product] Red colors available initially, with a yellow color introduced around six months after the launch.

Along with the new colors, the iPhone 15 is tipped for a major Dynamic Island upgrade, plus USB-C ports which may bring Thunderbolt data speeds and 35W fast charging. We are also expecting new rumored features like the iPhone 15 Pro Action button, or the alleged periscope telephoto camera which sounds like an awesome upgrade for the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Naturally, details on these unreleased products are hard to come by, so official iPhone 15 colors won't be confirmed until the launch event, now tipped for September 12.

