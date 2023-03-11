iPhone 15 colors — all the latest rumors

iPhone 15 colors are sure to be a hot topic of discussion in the months leading up to this fall's release of Apple's new phones. Colors offer one way for a phone to reflect your personal style, and as one of the things besides model type and storage capacity you can select, colors can either add to a device's appeal — or leave you cold.

Take the new yellow color Apple's introduced to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 mini. While some people might appreciate the bright Minion-esque hue, others possibly found the new look garish and a little cartoonish. But it adds a sixth color to the iPhone 14 lineup, giving shoppers more choice and — from Apple's perspective at least — potentially spurring additional sales.

So, yes — colors will be an important part of the iPhone 15 story, which is probably why we're already hearing a smattering of rumors about the colors under consideration. While we've still got half-a-year to go before the likely iPhone 15 release date, you can expect a lot of talk about potential phone colors between now and September.

With the caveat that plenty can change in the coming months, here's what we know about iPhone 15 colors and what past color decisions can tell us about this year's models.

iPhone 15 colors: What Apple's done recently

Before we dive into iPhone 15 color rumors, it might help to look back at the color choices Apple has made for recent phone releases. If we do, we'll see a few patterns emerge.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Phones Original Colors Additional color added after launch iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, [Product] Red Yellow iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Space Black, Gold, Silver, Deep Purple None iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Pink, [Product] Red Green iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue Alpine Green iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini Black, White, Blue, Green, [Product] Red Purple iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max Graphite, Gold, Silver, Pacific Blue None iPhone 11 Black, White, Purple, Green, Yellow, [Product] Red None iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max Space Gray, Gold, Silver, Midnight Green None

Looking at the standard iPhone over the past four years, Apple tends to offer consumers a choice of five colors when the handsets launch in the fall. (The exception was 2019's iPhone 11 release, where that model was available in half-a-dozen colors.) iPhone Pro choices tend to be a bit more limited — the last four iPhone Pro releases have come in just four colors.

As for color options themselves, the standard iPhone models — this includes the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 13 mini and more recently the iPhone 14 Plus — tend to come in bright colors, compared to the more subdued options available for the Pro models. A few favorites tend to return year after year: There's always a [Product] Red iPhone as well as black and white models. (Apple's called those Midnight and Starlight as of late.) On the iPhone Pro front, gold, silver and some type of graphite or black are the mainstays, with a fourth option that changes from year to year.

(Image credit: Future)

There's one other wrinkle to iPhone colors. Since the iPhone 12, Apple has introduced at least one new color in the spring, similar to this year's yellow iPhone 14. The iPhone 12 and 12 mini received a purple option. For the iPhone 13 and 13 mini, it was green, while the iPhone 13 Pro got its own Alpine Green option.

One thing about those spring colors: They don't stick around for the new iPhones that come out the subsequent fall. In other words, we don't expect that new yellow shade to have any influence on the iPhone 15 colors.

iPhone 15 colors: What we've heard

To date, there's been one rumor about iPhone 15 colors, but it's a pretty well-substantiated one. 9to5Mac (opens in new tab) cites a source that claims the iPhone 15 Pro will feature dark red color option. This particular hue would replace the Deep Purple color available for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

(Image credit: 9to5Mac)

Colors for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max may be a departure from past years, given another rumor about those two models. Reportedly, Apple is switching from stainless steel to titanium for the iPhone 15 Pro, and that new material could impact wht colors Apple uses for its Pro phones. There are titanium Apple Watches that come in silver and black, and those could appear as potential iPhone 15 Pro colors as well.

iPhone 15 colors are little bit more straightforward. The same 9to5Mac report from earlier claims that light blue and pink are being tested as possible options for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. As described, the former option is essentially a sky blue-colored shade while the latter has a bubblegum pink appearance.

If light blue and pink end up making the grade for the iPhone 15, they'd slot in quite nicely with the Midnight, Starlight and [Product] Red colors likely to return from previous iPhone models.

iPhone 15 colors: What we're expecting

It's too early to definitively say which colors are coming to the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro this fall. While the current rumors about colors seem solid enough, Apple has been known to change its mind depending on how prototyping and production goes.

With that said, assuming the iPhone 15 comes in five colors as its predecessors have, we like the idea of light blue and Pink iPhones joining Midnight, Starlight and [Product Red] options. Likewise, we'd certainly expect silver and black iPhone 15 Pro models, joined by the rumored dark red color. It remains to be seen if Apple keeps the gold color for its Pro phones or scales down to three color options for the new models.