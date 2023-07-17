iPhone 15 just tipped to launch in 6 color options — here's what they are

With the new iPhone 15 launch less than three months away, rumors of the devices are heating up. The latest? What iPhone 15 colors we can expect Tim Cook to uncover.

According to a tweet from renowned leaker @VnchocoTaco, also known as "ShrimpApplePro" over the weekend, the next iPhone will arrive in at least six colors, midnight, starlight, green, yellow, pink, and Product (RED).

Extra color for poor people iPhone 15 will be green, yellow and pinkSo, - Midnight - Starlight- Green- Yellow- Pink- Product (RED) ? pic.twitter.com/qMo1hzN9epJuly 15, 2023

The tweet shows what appears to be a screenshot from a Weibo chat and a FOXCONN employee badge. Although this is not a lot to go on, leaks from @VNchocoTaco about the iPhone 14 Pro turned out to be largely correct.

If true, the decision will be see the return of a green iPhone, last seen for the iPhone 13, and a blue iPhone will be missing for the first time since the iPhone 11. The tweet also left room for seventh color; it did not explicitly say there would be more than six colors.

Looking fresh: The return of mint green for iPhone 15

(Image credit: Weibo)

This is the third rumor to point towards a green iPhone, after reports said the mint colorway would be joined by a 'crimson' color, too. The tweet would also appear to confirm leaks from April this year that suggested that the iPhone 15 would come in a new color, along with a frosted design.

Apple has started experimenting more with additional iPhone colors to attract new buyers or spark upgrade interest. In recent years, Apple has introduced light blue and purple options while maintaining neutral colors. And this past spring we saw a yellow iPhone 14 model.