iPhone 15 new color just leaked along with frosted glass design

Apple has made an effort recently to separate its Pro phones from its standard iPhone models. But a new rumor claims the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may adapt a design feature associated with current iPhone Pro devices.

A Weibo user posting under the name Setsuna Digital (opens in new tab) claims that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will use a back panel featuring frosted glass. That would be a change from the glossy back panel currently found on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus.

If the Weibo user's claim pans out, the standard iPhone 15 handsets could look a lot more like the iPhone 14 Pro models, which feature a matte glass back with a frosted look. Given Apple's apparent desire to highlight iPhone 15 vs. iPhone 15 Pro differences, we'd expect this would mean a new look for the iPhone 15 Pro models coming out this fall.

That's not the only design detail Setsuna Digital posted on Weibo. In a second post (opens in new tab), the leaker claimed Apple would introduce a "cyan" color for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. This would apparently be similar to the green color option that was available for the iPhone 12.

(Image credit: Weibo)

This is the first time we've heard anything about a green option for the iPhone 15. Previous rumors related to iPhone 15 colors suggested that Apple was considering light blue and pink options (opens in new tab) for its standard models. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 Pro models have been tipped to include a dark red version.

There's a reason not to dismiss these claims from Setsuna Digital out of hand. 9to5Mac (opens in new tab), which reported on the Weibo posts, notes that this is the same user who correctly forecast Apple's plans to add a yellow iPhone 14, which happened earlier this year.

In recent years, Apple has featured five colors for the standard iPhone and four options for the Pro models. You'd have to assume that Midnight and Starlight — that's black and white to you commoners — are going to return for the iPhone 15, as well the [Product] Red variant. That leaves two potential color slots and three rumored colors — light blue, pink and now that cyan green option.

While rumored iPhone 15 changes aren't as eye-catching as the possible iPhone 15 Pro updates, Apple should still have some new developments in the works for its entry-level flagship. All iPhone 15 models are tipped to adopt USB-C over Lightning as the charging standard, and we'd expect the iPhone 15 to adopt the A16 Bionic chip currently powering the iPhone 14 Pro models.

We're still several months away from seeing if all these iPhone 15 rumors come to fruition, as the new iPhone likely won't arrive until September at the earliest. In the meantime, check out our iPhone 15 hub for all the latest rumors and leaks.