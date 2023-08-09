iPhone 15 could launch a day early, with September 12 penciled into Apple’s calendar

Earlier this week we heard reports that the September Apple Event, where the company is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 series, could be happening on September 13. That’s what a bunch of the signs said, anyway, and it turns out they may have been completely wrong: the event may end up being September 12 instead.

This news comes from Mark Gurman, who claims that "signs are increasingly pointing to September 12" in a tweet. However, he notes that "things can still theoretically change," meaning this isn't an absolute guarantee. In fact, we can't expect any absolute confirmation until Apple sends out invitations to the event, which may not happen for another couple of weeks yet.

Signs are increasingly pointing to Sept. 12 as the iPhone 15 event date, but obviously things can still theoretically change. https://t.co/hVKgjJGMc1August 8, 2023 See more

Earlier this week, in his Power On newsletter, Gurman claimed that the event is likely to happen on either September 12 or 13. Meanwhile, carrier sources speaking to 9to5Mac suggested September 13 would be the date, asking staff not to take time off in anticipation of "a major smartphone event."

In either case, it’s likely that Apple will still follow its traditional pattern of pre-order and release dates. That means we’re likely to see pre-orders open on September 15 (a Friday), with September 22 penciled in for the release date.

Multiple sources have corroborated the September 22 release date, including Gurman who believes Apple will release the iPhone 15 just in time to record initial sales as part of its fourth fiscal quarter.

The iPhone 15 series is set to be the key reveal at the September Apple Event, and we’re expecting the launch of the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. But word is the new phones won’t be coming alone, with rumors suggesting the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2 and iPad mini 7 could also make an appearance.

The event should also come around the same time as the official launch of iOS 17, which just saw the release of its fifth developer beta, iPadOS 17, tvOS 17 and watchOS 10. Needless to say, September is shaping up to be a very busy month for Apple. But then again, that’s almost always the case.