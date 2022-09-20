iPhone 15 tipped to get USB-C ports — and there could be a new ‘Ultra’ model

By Sanjana Prakash
Leak hints at a new premium ‘Ultra’ iPhone 15 model

iPhone 14 Pro
(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The dust has not yet settled on the iPhone 14 series that only recently hit retail shelves and is working its way through some minor bugs. But that's not stopping rumors from pouring in on next year’s phones. 

Following a claim that every iPhone 15 model could get the Dynamic Island that was just introduced on the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, another iPhone 15 rumor has emerged which suggests that Apple might finally switch to USB-C charging ports with the iPhone 15 series. 

LeaksApplePro (opens in new tab) on Twitter has mentioned that USB-C ports and the Dynamic Island could be seen on every iPhone 15 model.

We've  heard rumors about Apple dropping the Lightning port on iPhone before, most recently with the iPhone 14 models. That, of course, didn't happen. But with USB-C set to become mandatory in the European Union by the fall of 2024, the time may be right for Apple to make a move to USB-C. And next year's iPhones would be well-timed to introduce that feature.

The EU has had a long standing goal to standardize charging across different manufacturers and devices. Most smartphones, barring Apple, have already made the switch to the USB-C port.

This new USB-C leak matches an earlier claim by Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who said in spring that the company would make the move away from its Lightning port with 2023's iPhones.

 iPhone 15 ‘Ultra’ tipped 

LeaksApplePro has also mentioned that we could see a new iPhone 15 Ultra model that could replace the Pro Max next year. 

Like the Apple Watch Ultra that was launched recently, the company could have a more durable and premium Ultra model planned for its iPhone lineup. The tweet claims that the iPhone 15 Ultra will probably “be differentiated a bit more” and could be priced much higher at $1,199. For comparison the iPhone 14 Pro Max starts at $1,099 currently. The rumored Ultra price would put this theoretical iPhone at the same price as Samsung's Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Apple could also give the iPhone battery life a boost by “3-4 hours,” according to  LeaksApplePro, who added that Apple is working on 8K video. But it is not clear if the company has reserved these more “Pro” features for the new Ultra variant or for the other models as well. 

According to the rumor, like this year’s differentiation in chipsets, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could stick with the A16 Bionic chip, while the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Ultra phones could get the new A17 Bionic. 

These are still early rumors and we will have to see what we hear about the phones as 2022 gives way to 2023.

