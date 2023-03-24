Dynamic Island on the iPhone 15 is getting a big upgrade

Not only will all iPhone 15 models get the Dynamic Island according to rumors, but it'll also be an updated version from the one the iPhone 14 Pro uses, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (opens in new tab).

The updated Dynamic Island's proximity sensor, which is there to tell the iPhone to turn the display off when you raise the phone to your face for a call, won't live under the display outside the Island, as it does on the iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Instead, it'll be moved to within the Island, but supposedly without making the pill and punch-hole-shaped cutouts larger.

It looks like this sensor will give the Dynamic Island any new abilities by itself. However, updates to this area could indicate Apple is reworking other related components as well, which may have a bigger impact on users.

Kuo's claim that Apple's swapping suppliers for some of these parts lends a bit of weight to this idea, too.

Apple will also be changing the iPhone 15's proximity sensors out from the iPhone 14's 1,380-nanometre wavelength models to 940-nanometre wavelength ones, Kuo says. He doesn't explain if this has any user benefit, but this is also apparently due to the relocation of the sensors.

This change is extra notable because the rumor mill currently believes all iPhone 15 models will use the Dynamic Island. not just the most expensive Pro models. Excluding potential updates to the iPhone SE, this year could see the end of the iconic iPhone Face ID notch.

Bigger changes are thought to be going on elsewhere on the iPhone 15 series. This could also be the first iPhone to use a USB-C charging port instead of Lightning, and the first to use titanium side rails in the case of the Pro models. A new A17 Bionic chipset, more curved edges, a brighter display and, unfortunately, a price increase have also all been rumored

We are most likely not going to find out if any of these iPhone 15 rumors, leaks or analyst claims are true until September, Apple's habitual launch month for new iPhones. You can keep up with all the latest in our iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max hubs, but also take a glance at our best phones and best iPhones recommendations for the best way to spend your money right now.