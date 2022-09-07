iPhone 14 Plus rumored release date, specs, price, colors and more

The iPhone 14 Plus could be one of the biggest rumored announcements at the Apple event on September 7. And we mean that literally.

For the last couple of generations, Apple has given us a mini iPhone to go along with the regular iPhone. But now it appears the company is going in the opposite direction with the new iPhone 14 series.

Due to reportedly slow sales of the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini, Apple has been tipped to unveil a larger iPhone 14 Plus series device. Some had claimed that this new model would be called the iPhone 14 Max, but now it appears Apple could call it the iPhone 14 Plus.

Here's everything we know so far about the iPhone 14 Plus, including the rumored release date, price, specs, size, colors and more.

The iPhone 14 Plus should be unveiled at the Apple event September 7 and pre-orders will likely start Friday September 9. Based on Apple's usual schedule, the iPhone 14 Plus release date could be as soon as September 16.

Based on rumors, the iPhone 14 Plus price is said to be $899. That's certainly a lot more than the $699 iPhone 13 mini this model is supposedly replacing. But the iPhone 14 Plus should be at least $100 less than the iPhone 14 Pro.

In fact, the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are both tipped for a $100 price hike, which could make the iPhone 14 Plus look like a bargain by comparison.

iPhone 14 Plus rumored specs

iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus Screen size 6.1-inches 6.7-inches Refresh rate 60Hz 60Hz CPU Apple A15 Bionic Apple A15 Bionic RAM 6GB (LPDDR4X) 6GB (LPDDR4X) Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Cameras Dual 12MP (Wide, ultrawide) Dual 12MP (Wide, ultrawide) Battery size 3,279mAh 4,323mAh Colors Green, purple, blue, black, white and red Green, purple, blue, black, white and red

iPhone 14 Plus size and colors

(Image credit: Apple)

The iPhone 14 Plus is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch display, which will likely be the same size as the iPhone 14 Pro Max. And the iPhone 14 Plus could be a bit lighter and thinner than the Pro Max, as the new Pro model is expected to feature larger camera lenses.

So what about the iPhone 14 Plus colors? MacRumors (opens in new tab) points to black, white, blue and [Product] Red options, plus a new purple color. It's possible that green could make a comeback since it just appeared on the iPhone 13, but we'll have to wait and see. At any rate, the iPhone 14 Plus should match the iPhone 14 colors.

iPhone 14 Plus cameras

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

Alas, most of the excitement has been around the iPhone 14 Pro series cameras, with a new 48MP sensor expected along with a powerful new ultrawide lens. But the iPhone 14 Plus should offer some welcome camera upgrades.

All four iPhone 14 models are reportedly getting a new front camera with autofocus. This should result in sharper looking selfies. A new 6-part lens is expected to replace the 5-part lens, which should lead to fewer distortions and artifacts in images. And there should be a wider f/1.9 aperture, letting in more light than the current f/2.2 sensor.

Otherwise, the iPhone 14 Plus will allegedly feature the same rear cameras: a 12MP wide lens and a 12MP ultrawide shooter. What we don't know is what computational photography features Apple will be adding to the mix.

iPhone 14 Plus performance

(Image credit: Tom's Guide)

The iPhone 14 Plus is tipped to feature the same A15 Bionic chip as the iPhone 13, but we're now hearing that this will be an enhanced chip. So you should anticipate at least slightly better performance than the previous iPhone.

In addition, the iPhone 14 Plus will reportedly get 6GB of RAM, which would be an upgrade from the 4GB of RAM in the iPhone 13.

iPhone 14 battery and charging

If the leaks are accurate, the iPhone 14 Plus could offer a 4,323 mAh battery. That would be only slightly less than the 4,352 mAh battery in the iPhone 13 Pro Max. And that phone lasted an epic 12 hours and 16 minutes in our battery test. So the iPhone 14 Plus could very well land on our best phone battery life list.

More good news. The iPhone 14 series will reportedly offer faster 30W charging, which would be a significant upgrade from the 20W charging for the iPhone 13 series. Some tipsters, however, suggest the faster charging speeds may be limited to the Pro lineup. We'll have to see if that happens and how that translates to charge time.

iPhone 14 Plus: Outlook

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

At least based on the rumors and leaks, the iPhone 14 Plus won't be the flashiest new iPhone, but it could ultimately be a very popular option for those who want a big-screen experience for less money. Other than the screen size and the battery, we don't anticipate any differences between the iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Plus.

The bigger divide will likely be the iPhone 14 vs iPhone 14 Pro. Stay tuned to see what the iPhone 14 Plus has to offer.