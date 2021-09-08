iPhone 14 just tipped with radical redesign

The iPhone 13 is likely to make its first official appearance on September 14 at Apple's big product launch event. But before the public has even gotten a first glimpse at the company's new flagship, new renders supposedly give an incredibly early look into 2022's iPhone 14.

Jon Prosser, the main leaker over at Front Page Tech, has allegedly been briefed by internal staff, either at Apple or within the company's supply chain, of what the iPhone 14 Pro Max will actually look like. Prosser did not name his sources, but he does have an above average track record in getting leaks right.

Per a video posted on the Front Page Tech YouTube channel, Prosser goes into exact detail of what we can expect from the iPhone 14's design.

The most striking part of the iPhone 14's alleged design is how similar it looks to the iPhone 4. Like the iPhone 4, the future phone would offer two pieces of flat glass sandwiched in-between a metal rail. According to Prosser, this rail is made of titanium.

The iPhone 14 will also allegedly get rid of two lingering iPhone annoyances: the notch and the camera bump. According to Prosser, the iPhone 14 will supposedly push all of the Face ID sensors under the display.

The camera bump on the back of the phone is also gone in this rumored design, allowing for the camera module to supposedly sit flush with the rest of the back. There also doesn't seem to be an additional cutout to demarcate the camera area. It's all on the same plane.

To get rid of the camera bump, it's possible that the iPhone 14 could use a periscope camera lens, which stacks the lenses horizontally instead of vertically.

The glass will allegedly have a semi-gloss finish with the Apple logo being under the glass.

As for colors, Prosser was not able to get final confirmation on which hues will ship with Apple's 2022 phones. But it would be safe to expect black, silver/white and gold. Prosser claims that he did see a gold variant of the phone, while his team did mock up a turquoise model for fun.

The iPhone 14 isn't likely to be the portless iPhone that seems to percolate from time to time. Instead, it will still have the incessant lightning port, a technological vestige of sorts that seemingly refuses to evolve into USB-C.

According to this rumor, the front of the display, as mentioned above, would remove the notch, pushing sensors underneath. But there will be a single hole-punch camera cutout for selfies. Given the poor photo quality of the under-display camera on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, this practical design choice makes sense.

Over on the Front Page Tech website, it's also possible to view the iPhone 14 in augmented reality via Safari on either iPhone or iPad.

Overall, it's hard to say whether Front Page Tech's iPhone 14 leak is credible — and it figures to remain that way until more sources come forward about Apple's future phone plans. For obvious reasons, Prosser could not disclose his sources, as they would likely be subject to reprisal from Apple and potential lawsuits. Prosser himself does have a decent track record when it comes to Apple info. According to the AppleTrack leaderboard, Prosser ranks 12 amongst Apple leakers, with a 76.6% accuracy rating.

Before we see the iPhone 14, of course, we'll have the iPhone 13 launch likely next week. The notch is back on that phone, though it's supposed to be smaller, and the Pro models are expected to feature displays with variable refresh rates.