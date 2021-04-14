iPhone 13 leak just revealed new design — and a surprise we don’t believe

The iPhone 13 is coming into focus as a new leak has revealed supposed 3D renders of its design. And there’s two notable changes in these renders: a smaller notch and a new diagonal camera layout.

The biggest potential surprise showcases three cutouts for the cameras up front, which is leading the source of this leak to speculate that Apple may offer dual front cameras. But is that likely?

As reported by MySmartPrice (via MacRumors), the new iPhone 13 renders shows the handset from multiple angles. The site says that the overall design will be quite similar to the iPhone 12, complete with flat-edge design and displays that nearly go from edge to edge.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

The iPhone 13’s dimensions are tipped to be 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.6 mm, which is the same height and width of the iPhone 12 but a little bit thicker. The iPhone 12 is 7.4 mm thick by comparison.

MySmartPrice says that the three cutouts on the front of the iPhone 13 render is the “biggest surprise.” And that’s because all three cutouts are placed right next to each other; the usual placement is two cutouts to the left of the notch and the third being to the right of the earpiece.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

In this design, the earpiece is placed above all three cameras. However, this doesn’t mean Apple will be offering two front cameras. It could very well be the same setup of front camera, infrared camera and dot projector found on previous iPhones with Face ID.

These iPhone 13 renders also reveal a smaller overall notch, a design change that’s been widely reported on. Still, it would be a welcome change, as it gets iPhone owners closer to an immersive full-screen experience.

(Image credit: MySmartPrice)

What we haven’s seen before is the diagonal arrangement of the rear cameras for the iPhone 13, which would be a shift from the vertical design on the iPhone 12. Overall, there’s still four cutouts, two for the cameras and another two for the noise-cancelling mic. So we wouldn’t expect a LiDAR sensor, as that might be reserved for the iPhone 13 Pro lineup.

Last, but not least, MySmartPrice says to expect more battery life out of the iPhone 13, thanks in part to new LTPO displays. But, again, this could be an exclusive to the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.