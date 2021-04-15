Forget Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: This Fold ‘N Roll concept is stunning

TCL has just teased Fold 'N Roll, a smartphone that could put the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 to shame thanks to its ability to transform from a regular-sized phone into a 10-inch tablet.

The new foldable phone concept was unveiled as part of TCL's Global Press Conference, and showcased what it's calling a "a true 3-in-1 device." And according to the company, the new foldable device features "next-generation hinges and mechanics not yet seen in a single device before."

The hinge in question is the "dragonhinge" that looks a little like the Falcon Hinge of the Huawei Mate X2 in how it's slickly integrated into the phone's body. But in this case, the hinge will work in tandem with an extendable display that lets the phone's screen fold out from a 6.87-inch panel one to become an 8.85-inch phablet, which can then be fully Fold 'N Roll-ed into a 10-inch tablet.

TCL is "still exploring technical specifications" of the upcoming Fold 'N Roll, so there's no clear indication of the official release date, specs or the pricing so far. However, the company did reassure us that it's "on track to launch [its] first foldable device later this year," but there's no telling whether that device will be the new Fold 'N Roll.

This isn't the first time TCL has teased foldable display concepts, since the company had a handful of those to display during CES 2021. However, the journey from concept device to actual product can often be a long one. And there's no guarantee that such a concept will ever see the light of day; we hope it does though in one form or another.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: TCL) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: TCL) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: TCL) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: TCL) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: TCL) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: TCL)

If there's one thing that can help TCL evolve the foldable phone market — it's the affordable prices. Since the company is known for producing budget smartphones, we can expect that the upcoming Fold 'N Roll will likely cost significantly less than other flagship rollable and foldable smartphones.

Take Samsung's rumored Galaxy Z Fold 3 for example. The device will potentially be priced just as high as its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 2 (if not higher), at a hefty $1,999. And if TCL manages to fill the gap and make foldable smartphones more affordable, the upcoming Fold 'N Roll has the potential of becoming more popular provided that its slick expandable display panel comes at a more budget-friendly pricetag.