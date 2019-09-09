Update Sept 9: Apple will reportedly release a new object tracker that's even better than Tile that works with the iPhone 11. And for the first time Apple will unveil its new iPhone live on YouTube.

We are just one day away from the Sept. 10 launch date for Apple's new iPhone 11 handsets. So it's no surprise that iPhone 11 rumors are coming to a head.

Based on all the leaks, reports and rumors, the iPhone 11 lineup promises a plethora of new features. The biggest rumors center around triple rear cameras for what's being called the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max. The regular iPhone 11 should be a replacement for the iPhone XR; that handset is expected to get two rear cameras.

There are lots of other upgrades reportedly on the way, from a fast new A13 processor and a shatter-resistant design to reverse wireless charging and new colors. Here's all the top iPhone 11 rumors we've heard so far around the design, release date, specs, features and more.

iPhone 11 cheat sheet: Top 10 new features

Three iPhone 11 models: The iPhone 11 will reportedly replace the iPhone XR, while two iPhone 11 Pro models are expected to replace the iPhone XS and XS Max.

The iPhone 11 will reportedly replace the iPhone XR, while two iPhone 11 Pro models are expected to replace the iPhone XS and XS Max. Three cameras on iPhone 11 Pro: Based on reports, the higher-end iPhones should get three rear cameras, and the third camera will be an ultra-wide lens. The regular iPhone 11 will go to two lenses. See our in-depth iPhone 11 camera preview for more.

Based on reports, the higher-end iPhones should get three rear cameras, and the third camera will be an ultra-wide lens. The regular iPhone 11 will go to two lenses. See our in-depth iPhone 11 camera preview for more. A big emphasis on video ; Bloomberg reports that you'll be able to "retouch, apply effects, reframe video and more as it is being recorded live."

; Bloomberg reports that you'll be able to "retouch, apply effects, reframe video and more as it is being recorded live." Faster A13 processor: All three new iPhones should feature Apple's new A13 processor, which should offer faster performance than today's Android phones. However, leaked benchmarks for the regular iPhone 11 don't look that great.

All three new iPhones should feature Apple's new A13 processor, which should offer faster performance than today's Android phones. However, leaked benchmarks for the regular iPhone 11 don't look that great. Multi-angle Face ID: This feature should provide better performance and should appear on at least the iPhone 11 Pro devices.

This feature should provide better performance and should appear on at least the iPhone 11 Pro devices. Reverse wireless charging: Similar to Galaxy phones, the iPhone 11 should let you charge AirPods (and other phones) with the back of the new iPhones.

Similar to Galaxy phones, the iPhone 11 should let you charge AirPods (and other phones) with the back of the new iPhones. Apple Pencil: It's rumored that the iPhone 11 Pro will offer Apple Pencil support, and there are leaked cases with a holster for a new smaller Pencil on the back.

It's rumored that the iPhone 11 Pro will offer Apple Pencil support, and there are leaked cases with a holster for a new smaller Pencil on the back. Shatter-resistant design: The new iPhones could offer more durable designs with a report of tougher shatter-resistant glass and even better water resistance.

The new iPhones could offer more durable designs with a report of tougher shatter-resistant glass and even better water resistance. New colors: Bloomberg says that Apple is adding a green version for the iPhone 11 which is replacing the iPhone XR. And there could be an Aura iridescent model that looks similar to the Galaxy Note 10.

Bloomberg says that Apple is adding a green version for the iPhone 11 which is replacing the iPhone XR. And there could be an Aura iridescent model that looks similar to the Galaxy Note 10. A new object tracker accessory: Apple will reportedly release a new object tracker alongside the iPhone 11 that will offer better accuracy than the Tile, thanks to UWB technology.

iPhone launch event: Sept. 10

Sept. 10 iPhone pre-order date: Sept. 13

Sept. 13 iPhone on sale date: Sept. 20

We already know that Apple will host a Sept. 10 press event where the iPhone 11 should make its debut. Internal memos from a wireless carrier leaked to MacRumors suggest that Apple will start taking pre-orders for its new phones on Sept. 13; the iPhone 11 would go on sale Sept. 20 under this scenario. That timeframe matches with what Apple has done in the past.

The past two years, Apple has staggered the release of its phones. For example, in 2018, the iPhone XS and XS Max shipped a week-and-half after their debut at an Apple event, while the iPhone XR arrived in October. This time around, Apple is expected to ship all three new iPhones at once.

You can get a sense of some of the features coming to this year's iPhones in the iOS 13 beta. That's the new version of iOS that will come pre-installed on this year's iPhone, and it introduces new features like Dark Mode as well as enhancements to existing apps like Photos and Maps. Expect Apple to announce a release date for iOS 13 at the same event where it unveils the iPhone 11. (It should be a few days before the phones ship based on Apple's past iOS rollouts.)

iPhone 11 Specs (Rumored)

Phone iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro iPhone 11 Pro Max Price $749 $999 $1,099 Screen Size (Resolution) 6.1-inch LCD (1,792 x 828) 5.8-inch OLED (2436 x 1125) 6.5-inch OLED (2688 x 1242) CPU A13 A13 A13 RAM 4GB 6GB 6GB Storage 64GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB Rear Cameras Dual 12-MP Triple 12-MP Triple 12-MP Front Cameras 12-MP 12-MP 12-MP Battery Size 3,110 mAh 3,190 mAh 3,500 mAh

New iPhone 11 price (predicted)

iPhone 11R: $749

$749 iPhone 11: $999

$999 iPhone 11 Max: $1,099

The iPhone XS Max is one of the most expensive phones ever, starting at $1,149, while the iPhone XS costs $999. The iPhone XR is a more reasonable $749. There’s no reason to expect that Apple won’t stick with the same pricing tiers for the iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max and iPhone 11 (or 11R, if you prefer).

However, Apple could go more mid-range with the iPhone 11R (perhaps closer to $600) to compete with the likes of Google’s Pixel 3a ($399) and Pixel 3a XL ($479), which deliver remarkably good cameras for a very aggressive price tag. But that's a long shot — instead, expect Apple to cut the prices on its current phone lineup to attract people who balk at paying $750 and up for a smartphone.

It's possible that the iPhone 11 lineup could cost more as a result of tariff increases on products being manufactured in China, but Apple has reportedly lowered the bill of materials to avoid passing that extra cost onto consumers.

Cameras: Three lenses for iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max

(Image credit: Marquess Brownlee/Ben Geskin)

Apple's current iPhones offer solid cameras, but they're not the best camera phones out there. Flagships like the Pixel 3 and Huawei P30 Pro are better, especially in low light. To be more competitive, rumor has it Apple will add a triple-lens camera to some of this year's iPhone models.

Specifically, longtime Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo report suggests that both the 5.8- and 6.5-inch iPhones — the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max — will add a third rear lens. Based on information from anonymous sources cited by 9to5Mac, it appears the new lens will be of the ultrawide-angle variety. Bloomberg backs the notion that the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro will offer a standard lens, supported by wide-angle and zoom cameras, but adds that laser-aided 3D camera that can sense depth and support AR apps won't arrive until 2020.

Fitting three lens onto the back of an iPhone will be a challenge, as initial renders of what such a phone would look like are not that pretty. Apple may have come up with a solution, according to Kuo, who says the company will use a special dark coating to conceal the third lens on the back of its new phones. Apple could also use the technique on its front camera, which Kuo says is being bumped to 12 megapixels.

iPhone 2019 render (Credit:@OnLeaks/CashKaro.com)

A leaked image of a phone case mold, based on information from inside the supply chain, shows the array on the upper left of the phone in a triangular formation. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman tweeted a picture showing all three iPhone 11 models with a similar square for the cameras.

Alleged next iPhone case moldings show what we discussed in our story last week in terms of new cameras. 3 on the high end, 2 on the new XR. Plus all models apparently getting a square, at least based on this one mold floating around. https://t.co/BhAFTZZL6u pic.twitter.com/QlNJTsApzXMay 13, 2019

Meanwhile, the iPhone XR's successor (the iPhone 11) is expected to adopt two rear cameras this year. Leaked renders show a 6.1-inch iPhone XR with a dual-lens setup housed in the same strange raised square that this year's iPhone XS is rumored to have.

New iPhone 11 Processor: Bring on the A13 Bionic

Apple has been working with Taiwan Semiconductor (TSMC) for years to supply the processors in its iPhones. And according to industry analysts, that won't change anytime soon.

(Image credit: iPhone XR (Credit: Tom's Guide))

Those analysts told EE Times last August that Apple has already inked a deal with TSMC to exclusively supply the processor for 2019 iPhones, which is likely to be called the A13.

We don't know much about the chip right now, but if history is any indication, you'd expect the new processor be more powerful than the A12 Bionic chip you can get in the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max. That enhanced power usually translates to better processing power and better graphics performance, but we expect another leap in machine learning via Apple's neural engine, which could make AR apps that much more immersive.

Based on some early benchmarks of what could be the iPhone 11, it doesn't look like the multi-core performance has improved much on Geekbench. But we'll have to wait until we test all the new phones for ourselves.

A bigger change could be coming in 2020. That's when Apple could shift to a 5-nanometer design for its mobile processors, according to a Digitimes report. The A12 Bionic is a 7-nanometer chip. The switch would likely mean a faster, more efficient processor.

iPhone 11 RAM and Storage

The only reliable prediction of how much RAM will be in the new generation of iPhone comes from Ming Chi Kuo, who says the successor to the iPhone XR will contain 4GB RAM, up from 3GB. A recent rumor suggests that the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max will have 6GB, up from the 4GB in the iPhone XS and XS Max, which would be a considerable upgrade despite still being lower than many rival phones.

In terms of storage, the same rumor posits that the 64GB basic storage capacity is getting an upgrade for the iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max up to 128GB, with the 256GB and 512GB options remaining the same. The basic iPhone 11 however will keep the same 64/256/512GB options.

New iPhone 11 Design: A notch — with a twist

(Image credit: The iPhone's notch (Credit: Tom's Guide))

Most reports suggest that Apple won't change its iPhone design much in 2019. And that would suggest that the company will keep the same notch design it introduced with the iPhone X in 2017 and doubled down on with the new iPhone lineup in 2018.

But the notch might shrink.

A report from ETNews in January suggested that Apple was considering combining the front-facing camera and Face ID components wherever possible. Doing so, the report said, might allow Apple to condense the front-facing components and ultimately reduce the size of the notch.

Or perhaps no notch at all? It seems unlikely, but there has been some talk that Apple could ultimately ditch the notch in 2019. Those hopes were bolstered in March 2018, when the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) published an Apple patent that showed a mobile device design sans the notch.

At least one analyst thinks the notch's days are numbered. According to a China Times report, a Credit Suisse analyst expects Apple to eliminate the notch by 2021, and there's a chance at least one 2020 phone could go with a full-screen display that incorporates an embedded fingerprint sensor and under-glass camera lens.

For his part, Kuo expects the biggest change to the iPhones' look in 2019 to be a textured glass panel similar to Google's Pixel 3.

As for small phone fans still pining for an update to the compact iPhone SE, 2019 may not be your year. However, a report from the Economic Daily claims that Apple will release a 4.7-inch iPhone in March 2020, mimicking the style of the iPhone 8. This phone would have a lower price tag — $649, according to reports — but still offer the A13 processor slated for 2019's iPhone updates.

No 3D Touch? Looks like it

Since the iPhone 6s, Apple has been using 3D Touch in its iPhones as a way to give you more contextual menus in the apps you're interacting with in iOS. But a report last August from Apple analyst Kuo hinted that might end in 2019.

(Image credit: The iPhone XR lacks 3D touch. (Credit: Tom's Guide))

At the time, Kuo, whose comments were reported on by The Verge, said that Apple would move away from 3D Touch in the handset. Kuo hinted that Apple views 3D Touch as an ancillary feature that adds cost to the smartphone without delivering much value. The rumor was given more credence in a Barclays analyst note in May, which seemed to confirm Kuo's original prediction.

By eliminating the feature, Apple could save some cash on producing each iPhone and increase profits. And chances are, Kuo said, most iPhone owners wouldn't care. The iPhone XR doesn't have 3D Touch; it uses a feature called Haptic Touch instead.

As spotted by MacRumors, the release notes for iOS 13 indicate that the Quick View and Peak features — once only available to 3D Touch-enabled iPhones — will be supported by all iPhones that run the next version of Apple's mobile operating system. That's seen as another sign that this fall's iPhones will do away with 3D Touch in favor of Haptic Touch. A July report from 9to5Mac has further fueled this rumor, suggesting Apple is preparing a sizable upgrade to the Taptic Engine in its new iPhones, under the codename Leap Haptics.

New iPhone 11: Apple Pencil support?

There had been some hope that Apple would bring Apple Pencil support to the iPhone in 2018. But alas, it never happened. Now, all eyes are on 2019.

(Image credit: Apple Pencil (Credit: Tom's Guide))

According to The Korea Herald's sources, Apple is considering adding Apple Pencil support to its 2019 iPhone lineup. That report said Apple might opt for a supercapacitor stylus, which is cheaper to manufacture than the electromagnetic-resonance technology Samsung uses for the S Pen that accompanies its Galaxy Note 9. However, Apple's technology would make it feel more like a pencil, according to the report.

The Apple Pencil 2 in the new iPad Pro delivers new functionality, such as gestures, and it magnetically attaches to the tablet for charging. Perhaps Apple will offer an Apple Pencil for an iPhone 11 Pro Max or whatever the largest-screen iPhone winds up being this fall.

New iPhone 11 Displays: Two OLED, one LCD

When Apple unveiled three new iPhones in 2018, the company's iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max shipped with OLED technology. The iPhone XR, however, offers LCD.

(Image credit: The 2018 iPhone XS introduced OLED screens. (Credit: Tom's Guide))

While some had hoped to see OLED in all three models, that might actually happen in 2019. A report from ETNews in May 2018 cited sources who said Apple would turn to an all-OLED strategy this year and offer the technology in all three of its smartphones.

Don't pop the champagne corks just yet, though. The Wall Street Journal's earlier report on three iPhone models suggests that the cheapest model will still use an LCD panel, and a subsequent Journal report reiterates that Apple's move to an all-OLED lineup won't occur until 2020. Kuo's 2019 Apple product line forecast makes the same prediction.

9to5Mac is also corroborating this rumor, saying the XS and XS Max successors will utilize a "3x OLED Retina" display, while the XR replacement will feature a "2x Liquid Retina" [LCD] display. The 3x and 2x designations reportedly have nothing to do with screen resolution, as those specs are believed to remain unchanged for the upcoming handsets.

New iPhone 11 Battery: Power and fast-charging

We haven't heard very much about how Apple plans to improve battery life in this year's iPhones. But one possible change would be a welcome one — Kuo says the new iPhones will offer bi-directional wireless charging that lets the phone charge other devices. It's a feature that Samsung added to its Galaxy S10 lineup.

In a follow-up report published in April, Kuo said the batteries on the new iPhones will be larger than the 2018 models, in part to support that bi-directional charging feature. The iPhone XS successor will see the biggest jump, with a battery between 3,200 mAh and 3,500 mAh, while the increase for the successor the XS Max will be more modest at around 3,650 mAh. The new version of the iPhone XR will see little change to its battery, according to Kuo.

Leaks reportedly showing off the logic board in the iPhone 11 support that rumor. The redesigned logic board would accommodate a larger battery as well as that triple-lens camera setup.

Apple's phones offer good battery life, but they haven't cracked the top 10 of our list of the smartphones with the longest battery life. Perhaps the iPhone 11 will change that.

If you're sick of your iPhone taking forever to charge, you may be in some luck. The Japanese site Macotakara said in April that the successors to the iPhone XS and XS Max will come with a USB-C-to-Lightning cable and more powerful adapter for 18-watt fast charging. Just don't expect USB-C on the device itself; a recent report from 9to5Mac suggests the iPhone 11 series will once again interface with the Lightning connector, even though charging speeds may be faster.

iPhone 11 5G? Nope, wait for 2020

While other smartphone makers are offering 5G phones this year — Samsung, OnePlus and LG have already released 5G phones in the U.S. — it looks like Apple is sitting out the first wave. A report in Bloomberg says that Apple likely won't deliver a 5G iPhone until 2020. (In fact, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says all three iPhones coming out in 2020 will have 5G connectivity.) The lack of a 5G iPhone this year may not be a huge deal, as the major carriers will be rolling out their networks throughout 2019.

One of the reasons Apple may have held out on adding 5G support to its phones is a years-long legal dispute with Qualcomm, which makes the 5G modems appearing in most 5G-ready phones debuting this year. Apple's current supplier, Intel, was ramping up its 5G modem production, causing some concern that a 5G iPhone may not even be ready by 2020. However, Apple and Qualcomm resolved their dispute, so it's likely the 5G iPhone is back on track for next year.

Apple could get its modems closer to home beyond 2020. The company has bought Intel's modem business for $1 billion. That's obviously not going to impact the iPhone 11, but a source told Reuters that an internally developed 5G modem could be ready as soon as 2021.

Don't despair about the iPhone 11's lack of 5G, though — connectivity could improve on the next iPhone if Apple adds support for Wi-Fi 6 to this year's models. That comes from a Barclays analyst note obtained by MacRumors, and it would mean faster connectivity for the new phones.

We've got a report on what's expected for 2020's iPhone 12, including a look at Apple's 5G plans.

New iPhone 11: What we want

What we want and what we'll actually get are two very different things, as Apple's history of product launches has shown. But here's a quick rundown of some features we hope that Apple works into its 2019 iPhone lineup.

USB-C fast charging: A report earlier this year indicated that Apple will stick with Lightning this year, despite switching to USB-C for the 2018 iPad Pro. However, new visuals in the iOS 13 developer beta show an iPhone restoring from a Mac via USB-C, which could mean Apple is going to surprise us by making the switch to the widely accepted charging port in 2019. It's also possible that Apple will switch the charging cable included in the iPhone box from USB-A to USB-C, keeping the Lightning plug on the iPhone end.

(Image credit: Charging an iPhone XS (Credit: Tom's Guide))

USB-C allows for fast charging and the ability to connect external monitors to the tablet. Apple is also investing heavily in USB-C in its MacBooks.

In-screen fingerprint sensor: There have been rumors for years that Apple is working on a virtual fingerprint sensor that would sit underneath the iPhone's display. But so far, at least, it hasn't happened.

(Image credit: Face ID on the current iPhone (Credit: Tom's Guide))

2019 is the year for it. Apple competitors OnePlus, Huawei and Samsung have phones that deliver the feature, and Samsung is rumored to be bundling it into a future device of its own. And there's something very simple about touching the display to unlock it, without having to swipe up.

That said, Apple has been touting heavily the value of its Face ID technology, saying that it's both more secure and more reliable that other solutions. So fingerprint sensors on the iPhone could be dead forever — virtual or not.

Ditch the notch: Apple's notch has become iconic and has been copied many times, but it can still be distracting when you're using apps with a white background or watching movies at full screen in landscape mode. And as noted above, even Apple has seemingly acknowledged in a patent filing that it's not an ideal solution.

(Image credit: Current iPhones, side by side (Credit: Tom's Guide))

Let's hope Apple can find a way in 2019 to bundle the front-facing sensors another way and get rid of the notch. Or at least make it smaller.

A revamped design: Apple's 2018 iPhones were designed for an "S" year, or one in which the company makes iterative changes to its phones but holds off on any radical revamps.

But this year, we'd like to see Apple show that it's willing to mix things up. Here's hoping the company does that and offers a thinner design, more materials (where's the ceramic iPhone, after all?) and screen changes. There's no reason to offer a screen bigger than the 6.5-inch display in the iPhone XS Max, but there's also nothing wrong with taking some chances on design.