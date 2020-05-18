iOS 13.5 has the upgrade you want — and it’s about to go live

iOS 13.5 is almost here and I can't remember being more excited for an iPhone update. Few software upgrades have been this important.

We're so excited for iOS 13.5 because it features the updated version of the Face ID biometric unlock process that recognizes that you're wearing a face mask (you're wearing them in public, right?) As we've reported, the new and improved process cuts down the time it takes to unlock your phone, which I've desperately wanted when I'm going on my daily walks.

We know iOS 13.5 is coming soon because today (May 18), Apple released the Gold Master build of this software to developers, alongside new versions of all of its operating systems (iPadOS 13.5, watchOS 6.2.5, tvOS 13.4.5). 9to5Mac, among other outlets, reported the release. When a GM version of Apple software comes out, that's the bat signal to get ready for its public release.

As we discovered when we downloaded the iOS 13.5 beta, your iPhone will now recognize you're wearing a face mask and stop trying to log you in with Face ID. Then, a quick swipe up from the bottom of the screen will open your passcode login field, cutting down the time it takes to get to your grocery store list, or perform any other essential tasks when you're out in the field.

That means tonight is a great night to make sure your iPhone is backed up, and all of your data is safe and sound. Every time you perform a software update, you're running a risk (be it minor or major), of something going wrong. Just ask Windows 10 users.

Can't wait for iOS 13.5?

If you don't want to wait for the public version, you can follow our handy instructions to putting your iPhone on the public beta release schedule, and getting that GM version now.