Nasty Windows 10 update is crashing systems and hiding files: What to do

Windows 10 users just got a new headache to worry about. Update Windows 10 KB4556799, launched on May 12, is hitting users with issues that hide your personal files, knock out audio and cripple your system with the Blue Screen of Death.

The most frightening issue, for many, is likely based around a confusing practice that makes people believe all of their files are deleted. Fortunately, there is a workaround according to Windows Latest — though it's annoying as heck.

Windows 10, when installing these updates, loads a temporary user profile with no personal data. That's led users to think their account is wiped. But that's not the case, thankfully.

And if you're not hit by that bit of nasty, a Microsoft forum user is reporting that they've got system-crashing Blue Screens of Death after upgrading to KB4556799 (as well as KB4552931).

Another issue, which might leave some thinking they've gone hard of hearing, is that KB4556799 reportedly screws up system audio. It apparently does this by deleting drivers and reseting configurations. Sound distortion, playback and a lack of audio are the big warning signs of this issue. Some even claim sound is coming out of their speakers and headphones at the same time.

The fistful of other various issues being attributed to KB4556799, Outlook Search breaking (reported by a Microsoft forum user) and flickering white screens (as reported by our sister site TechRadar).

Windows 10 KB4556799: How to save your system

We've got a couple of suggested fixes. If you're only dealing with the Temporary Profile issue, try restarting your system until you're back in your real account. Windows Latest suggests this may take between 6 and 8 times, which is ludicrous.

But if you're being hit by multiple aspects of this myriad of nonsense, the best way to get back to a working system is to simply uninstall KB4556799. Here are the easy steps for removing this update, and any other that becomes a thorn in your system.

Tap the Windows icon to open the start menu. Tap the Settings gear. Tap Update and Security. Tap Windows Update on the left side. Tap View Update History. Tap Uninstall update. Select KB4556799. Watch as your system restarts and cleanses itself of the bad update.

We wonder why Windows 10 continues to be besieged with bad bugs. A March 2020 issue knocked out VPN access, and the Blue Screen of Death reports also surface in April 2020.

Stay tuned to Tom's Guide as we continue to track the wide world of Windows 10 fails.