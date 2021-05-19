Impractical Jokers season 9 return date, Awards Show and Movie network premiere

The joke's on them — again. Impractical Jokers season 9 is about to come back to TV. Just announced at the WarnerMedia Upfronts, Joe, Q, Sal and Murr will return for the next set of Impractical Jokers season 9 episodes this July.

But that's not the only big news for fans of Impractical Jokers. The Tenderloins' film special Impractical Jokers: The Movie is making its network debut (formerly an HBO Max exclusive. But before that airs, the Jokers will be handing out awards to each other.

Impractical Jokers dominates the announcements from truTV today, where its only other news is the debut of Backyard Bar Wars, "a send-up of the classic home reno show combined with hilarious moments of comedian and host, Chris Distefano."

The Impractical Jokers season 9 episodes continue on July 8 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, on truTV. We don't have any details about the insanity that will test these buds friendships, but we expect them to try and up their antics from past seasons.

Impractical Jokers Awards Show

On Thursday, July 1 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, truTV will air the Impractical Jokers Awards Show. Joe, Q, Sal and Murr are going to host "an Awards Special unlike any other," as the press release states. The gang will "honor and celebrate moments of cinematic mastery and outstanding achievements" from the history of the series.

Sounds like a clip show if you ask us.

Impractical Jokers The Movie network premiere

The film-length Impractical Jokers special, which tells an embarrassing tale from 1992 (no, not just about the fashion of the times) is going to debut on Thursday, July 1 at 10:30 p.m. ET/PT.

If you haven't seen the movie yet, it's mixing scripted and unscripted content, as the Jokers go on a road trip based on the flashback story.