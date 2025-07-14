5 top new shows to stream this week on Netflix, Prime Video and more (July 14-20)

The summer sun isn’t the only thing heating up this week. The TV scene is aflame with new shows premiering on Netflix, Prime Video and other streaming services, as well as on broadcast and cable TV.

Whether you’re in the mood for heartfelt coming-of-age drama, bold sci-fi adventures or edge-of-your-seat thrillers, there’s something for everyone. "The Summer I Turned Pretty” season 3 returns with more sun-soaked romance and love triangle drama, while “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” season 3 blasts off with fresh space adventures.

In terms of debuts, Netflix's gripping new Western thriller “Untamed” pulls you deep into nature’s wild mysteries. Here are our top picks for new TV shows to watch this week.

‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ season 3 (Prime Video)

YouTube Watch On

Pack your swimsuit for one last, messy summer at Cousins Beach. The third and final season of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” wraps up the love triangle involving Belly (Lola Tung) and her lifelong friends, brothers Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and Conrad (Christopher Briney).

Now in college, Belly thinks she’s found her forever with J … until Conrad shows up and stirs everything back up. Brace yourselves for romantic whiplash, plenty of soaring needle drops and heartbreak — maybe yours.

Episodes 1-2 premiere Wednesday, July 16 at 3 a.m. ET on Prime Video

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ season 3 (Paramount Plus)

“Strange New Worlds” is back, with season 3 picking up right where that nail-biting Gorn cliffhanger left off. Captain Pike (Anson Mount) and the crew have scars to deal with, but there’s plenty of new ground to cover — literally and emotionally.

Expect high-stakes battles one week, screwball comedy the next. This is a “Star Trek” series that remembers to have fun, with Mount’s Pike proving again he’s one of the best captains in the franchise. If you want classic “Star Trek” vibes, this is still the one to watch.

Episodes 1-2 premiere Thursday, July 17 at 3 a.m. ET on Paramount Plus

‘Untamed’ (Netflix)

YouTube Watch On

Eric Bana heads deep into Yosemite in this gritty Western thriller limited series, playing a National Parks agent haunted by ghosts from his past. A woman’s fall from El Capitan looks like an accident … until it doesn’t.

As Turner digs into the mystery, the park’s million-acre wilderness proves the perfect place to bury secrets (and bodies). The scenery is gorgeous, but the dangers are very, very real. Sam Neill also stars as a seasoned chief ranger, while Lily Santiago tags along as a big-city cop out of her element.

All 6 episodes premiere Thursday, July 17 at 3 a.m. ET on Netflix

‘Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical’ (Apple TV Plus)

(Image credit: Apple)

Grab your sleeping bag and existential questions for “Snoopy Presents: A Summer Musical,” the first new Peanuts musical in over three decades. The 40-minute special features original tunes from Ben Folds and Jeff Morrow.

Charlie Brown wants one last perfect summer at his beloved camp, but Sally’s too busy worrying about bug bites and homesickness. Meanwhile, Snoopy and Woodstock find a treasure map that promises adventure but delivers something even better: inspiration to save the camp with one final blowout concert.

Special premieres Friday, July 18 at 12 a.m. ET on Apple TV Plus

‘Billy Joel: And So It Goes’ (HBO)

YouTube Watch On

Music icon Billy Joel opens up like never before in this two-part documentary. From his Long Island childhood to the heartbreak that shaped his earliest hits like “Just the Way You Are,” Joel gets real about the mistakes, music deals and near-fatal moments that defined him.

Featuring never-before-seen footage and honest interviews, this isn’t just a music doc — it’s a front-row seat to the man behind the piano and the stories that made him a legend.

Episode 1 premieres Friday, July 18 at 8 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max