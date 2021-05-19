AEW Rampage is coming to TNT this summer — and Dynamite is going to TBS in 2022

Turner Television is getting even more Elite. AEW Rampage will be the second All Elite Wrestling show on TNT when it debuts this summer. But that's not the only big news from Turner TV, as AEW Dynamite and Rampage won't stay on TNT in 2022.

AEW Rampage will be a 1-hour show, though, so don't worry about AEW having a lot of new time to fill (aka the WWE Raw problem). This is all coming out of the Upfronts from WarnerMedia, which is showing off what's next for Warner-owned properties.

The press release touted AEW's recent dominance in the ratings, which has taken place after competitor WWE NXT moved to Tuesdays, stating that Dynamite is "wrestling’s most watched show." It also noted that AEW: Dynamite "was the No. 1 program on Wednesday, May 5, on cable among A18-49, a first-time triumph for the wrestling franchise."

AEW Rampage is set to arrive on August 13 at 10 p.m. ET on TNT. As noted above, it's going to be an hour-long series. No word yet on if it will be live content, or pre-taped graps.

As for the contents of AEW Rampage — we're not sure if it will differ much from Dynamite. The press release states "AEW: Rampage is a third hour of high-octane wrestling featuring the world renowned stars of AEW."

AEW Dynamite and Rampage changing channels

AEW Dynamite (and Rampage) will have a new home in 2022. That's TBS, the former home of WCW Thunder, and plenty of other programming.

One wonders if the TNT Championship (currently held by Miro) will be rebranded as the TBS title.

AEW CEO Tony Khan is quoted in the press release as saying "And, while we’re looking forward to our arrival on TBS, we’re not saying goodbye to our original and current home of TNT ... Plus, the financial upside to our new agreement will give us the opportunity to continue to invest in and grow AEW to serve the most important people in our industry: our fans, our wrestlers, our staff and our sponsors."

AEW supercards on TNT

Before then, AEW will have four supercard shows on TNT. Khan said "With All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite and Rampage taking center stage via our new agreement on TBS next year, and the new quarterly supercards launching on TNT, our exposure and our opportunities to grow AEW are greater than ever!”"