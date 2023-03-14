Shadow and Bone season 2 release date and time: How to watch on Netflix

Get ready for more adventures and battles in the Grishaverse as Shadow and Bone season 2 drops on Netflix this week. The fantasy drama based on Leigh Bardugo's books returns with heroine Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Lin) on the run from the nefarious Darkling, General Kirigan (Ben Barnes).

After failing to take down the Shadow Fold that divides the nation of Ravka, Alina and best friend Mal (Archie Renaux) head across the sea to hide. They are also seeking amplifiers to increase Alina's power as Sun Summoner and allies to join the fight.

She needs both more than ever, as Kirigan proves to be alive (though not well). Worse, he's brought with him a terrifying new army of seemingly indestructible shadow monsters.

Meanwhile, in Ketterdam, Kaz Brekker (Freddy Carter) and the Crows find themselves in hot water with a local crime boss. In that same city, Heartrender Nina Zenik (Danielle Galligan) seeks a way to free her love, the former witch hunter Matthias (Calahan Skogman), from prison.

Here's everything we know so far about Shadow and Bone season 2.

When is Shadow and Bone season 2 streaming on Netflix?

Shadow and Bone season 2 premieres Thursday, March 16 at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. GMT / 7 p.m. AEDT on Netflix (opens in new tab).

All eight episodes will drop at the same time.

Netflix is available in dozens of regions around the world.

Shadow and Bone season 2 trailer

The trailer for Shadow and Bone season 2 begins with an ominous scene of the Shadow Fold engulfing everything around Alina, as Kirigan emerges with an unkillable army of shadows at his beck and call.

"I have to destroy him," Alina vows. "For good."

Shadow and Bone season 2 cast

The Shadow and Bone season 2 cast is led by Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, an orphan and cartographer who discovers she is the Sun Summoner, and Ben Barnes as General Kirigan, the Darkling and Shadow Summoner.

Elba is joined by:

Archie Renaux as Malyen "Mal" Oretsov, a tracker who is Alina's childhood best friend

Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, the leader of the Crows

Amita Suman as Inej Ghafa, a member of the Crows known as the Wraith

Kit Young as Jesper Fahey, a member of the Crows and sharpshooter

Zoë Wanamaker as Baghra, Kirigan's mother and a powerful Grisha

Danielle Galligan as Nina Zenik, a Heartrender in love with Matthias

Calahan Skogman as Matthias, a Fjerdan Drüskelle in prison

Daisy Head as Genya Safin, a rare Grisha Tailor

Luke Pasqualino as David Kostyk, a Durast weapons maker and crafter

Lewis Tan as Tolya Yul-Bataar, a Shu Han Heartrender and Tamar's twin

Anna Leong Brophy as Tamar Kir-Bataar, a Shu Han Heartrender and Tolya's twin

Jack Wolfe as Wylan Hendriks, a demolitions expert in Ketterdam

Patrick Gibson as Nikolai Lantsov