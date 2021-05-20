iMac M1 too pricey? Mac mini M1 now $599 at Amazon

Apple's new iMac M1 looks like the all-in-one we've been waiting for. But if its $1,299 price tag has you hiding your wallet, we've spotted a killer deal that costs considerably less. And you don't have to wait for Memorial Day sales to begin to get this deal.

For a limited time, Amazon has the Mac Mini with M1 on sale for $599.99. (It's on sale for $669, but during checkout you'll save an extra $69.01 for a final price of $599.99). Combined, that's $100 off and the lowest price we've seen for Apple's new Mac. It's also one of the best Apple deals we've seen.

Editor's Choice deal Apple Mac Mini M1: was $699 now $599 @ Amazon

The new Mac Mini marries great value with potent performance. It sports Apple's epic M1 chip, which smokes Intel's Core i3 and Core i5 processors in most tasks. With a small form factor, strong performance, and support for two large monitors, it's an amazing machine and now at its lowest price ever. It features Apple's M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD.View Deal

In our Mac Mini M1 review, we marveled at the machine's design and its powerful performance. The base version, which comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage space, is the cheapest model available, though other variations are enjoying significant discounts as well.

In our informal tests, we had over a dozen Safari tabs while watching 4K video on YouTube, and there was no noticeable slowing of performance. Even while writing a review with more than 30 tabs open, not once did the Mac Mini flinch.

Of course this isn't the only deal you can take advantage of right now. The 512GB model is also on sale for $799 at Amazon ($100 off). Both models are at all-time price lows.