Ultimate Bose Black Friday deal is here: QC35 II just hit lowest price ever

This is not a Bose Black Friday deal that's going to last long. The Bose QC35 II are among the best noise cancelling headphones you can buy, and now you can pick them up at a huge discount.

Right now Amazon is selling the QC 35 II for just $279, which is $70 off and the lowest price ever. If you opt for the rose gold color, you can get the Bose QC35 II for just $249.

These headphones deliver amazing noise cancelling, easy-to-use controls and support Alexa voice control for music, info and more on the go. This is definitely one of the best Black Friday headphone deals and one of the best Black Friday deals yet overall.

Bose QC35 II headphones: was $349 now $279 @Amazon

The Bose QC35 II deliver superior noise cancelling performance in a lightweight and comfortable design. You also get instant access to Siri or Google Assistant, pristine audio quality and 20 hours of battery life on a charge. View Deal

In our Bose QC 35 II review, we were also impressed by the up to 20 hours of battery life and a dedicated button for activating Google Assistant. And you can use the multi-action button for activating Siri, pausing music, and skipping tracks.

The Bose QC35 II also gives you control over the intensity of the noise cancellation through the Bose Connect app.

The QC35 IIs are made of a glass-filled nylon with a leather-cushioned outer headband. We wore them for several hours in comfort, which means these are great noise cancelling headphones for longer flights.

The audio quality is pretty stellar, too. We played everything from rock and hip-hop to country music. In each genre, the QC35 II's "delivered extremely crisp, clean, wide sound," according to our review.

Make sure you check out our main Black Friday deals hub page for big savings on all sorts of gear and bookmark our Cyber Monday deals guide to get great discounts well into next week.