Hurry! Apple Watch 7 just hit lowest price ever

Apple Watch deals aren't that common around this time of the year, but today there's a great sale. In fact, the latest Apple Watch 7 just crashed to the lowest price we've seen, so if you've been waiting for the right time to snatch one of the best Apple deals, now's your chance.

Right now, Amazon has the Apple Watch Series 7 (41mm/GPS ) on sale for $339. That takes $60 (15%) off its original price of $399, making it one of the best Apple Watch offers we've seen. It's worth noting that this exact deal only applies to the Midnight model; however, other color options are also on sale at a less impressive 10% discount. Make sure to act fast though, as Apple devices are usually high in demand and stock is limited.

Apple Watch 7 (GPS/41mm): was $399 now $339 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 7 is latest addition to Apple's smartwatch lineup. Not only did it make it to our best smartwatches roundup, but it has the number one spot. Compared to previous models, the Apple Watch 7 boasts a noticeably larger display, a brighter always-on mode and a rounder design.

In our Apple Watch Series 7 review, we loved the improved features, as well as the inclusion of the full-sized QWERTY keyboard and magnetic USB-C charging. It also has quite a few features that could come in handy for fitness enthusiasts, including the ECG and blood oxygen monitors that can help track your health more closely.

Although the 18-hour battery life on the Apple Watch 7 could use some improvement, you can still take advantage of sleep tracking by fully charging the watch in just 90 minutes during the day.

We don't often see such big savings on Apple's latest smartwatch, so be sure to hurry, as we don't expect stock to last very long at this price. And in case you wanted to browse through more Apple savings, check out our best Apple deals coverage for this month's top discounts.