Hurry! AirPods Pro deal now just $199 — and it arrives before Christmas

Christmas is just four days away and you’re out of ideas? Fear not, because the AirPods Pro with wireless charging case is now on sale. And yes, they can still get to you in time for the holidays.

Staples is currently offering the Apple AirPods Pro for just $199, saving you $50 off the usual price of $249. As of right now you can get free next-day delivery from Staples or 1-hour pickup. Hurry though, as this AirPods deal expires on December 26.

AirPods Pro: was $249 now $199 @ Staples

The Apple AirPods Pro is one of the best wireless earbuds you can buy. In our AirPods Pro review, we really liked the active noise cancellation, Transparency Mode and snug-in-ear design achieved with your choice of three sets of eartips. And with spatial audio support, the AirPods Pro offer one of the most immersive audio experiences around.

The AirPods Pro feature three microphones for optimal sound quality. You can also use your iPhone even in the middle of a workout, thanks to hands-free Siri support.

The AirPods Pro feature Apple’s H1 chip, allowing the earbuds to connect to your iPhone or iPad with ease. Although the battery life of approximately 5 hours leaves something to be desired, the charging case adds up to 24 hours of juice. Be sure to check out all the best Christmas sales we've rounded up before it's too late.