Huawei Mate 30 Not Doomed? Users Can Just Download Google Apps

Huawei is going ahead with the Mate 30 launch regardless of the U.S. ban that prohibits Google from licensing its app suite to the Chinese giant. The company will use an open source version of Android and clients will have to download the Google apps by itself.

In other words, Huawei's new smartphone may not be doomed.

Yesterday, Google confirmed that it has not licensed its apps for pre-installation in the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro following the directions by the U.S. Department of Commerce, which added Huawei to the “Entity List” — a database of foreign companies that are forbidden from doing business with American firms.

But today, Huawei sources have confirmed to CNBC that the company will instead launch the Mate 30 and Mate 30 Pro like it has been doing for a while in China with its other phones. Huawei can’t pre-install Google’s app suite in that country, so the company uses an open source license version of Android — which is not affected by the federal government's ban — without Google apps.

Consumers will have to download the apps on the internet like they do in China — installing an app shop like Aptoide, Google Play, or directly from any APK repository, like APKmirror.com. While this is certainly a nuisance, it’s far from crippling. If Chinese users do it, so can any other person in the world.

Still, it's yet to be seen what psychological effect all these developments will have on consumers. The Fear Uncertainty Doubt factor caused by all this news and the U.S. government's stance against the Chinese manufacturer will most probably have an impact on the mind of some shoppers.