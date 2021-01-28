How to watch Walker on The CW and online without cable: Episode 2 start time, cast and more

Walker start time, channel Walker airs at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, January 28.

It's on The CW.

The iconic hat is back when you watch Walker online for free without cable. The CW's reboot of Walker, Texas Ranger debuted last week and became the network's most-watched series premiere in five years.

The new Walker TV series stars Supernatural alum Jared Padalecki in the role formerly inhabited by Chuck Norris. Cordell Walker is a Texas Ranger and widowed father who returns home to Austin after a long undercover assignment. As he tries to grow accustomed to the changes in his old life, Walker also grapples with the suspicious circumstances surrounding his wife’s (Genevieve Padalecki) death.

At home, Walker reaches out to reconnect with son August (Kale Culley) and daughter Stella (Violet Brinson), but finds that his ADA brother Liam (Keegan Allen) has been filling in for him. At work, Walker's colleague, Larry (Coby Bell) is now his boss and he is assigned a new partner, Micki (Lindsey Morgan), one of the first women in Texas Rangers' history.

In Walker episode 2, titled "Back in the Saddle," he discovers he needs to get re-certified as a Ranger, but memories of his wife Emily distract him. Meanwhile, Micki investigates the cause of a fire.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the Walker reboot online. Plus, check out the promo for episode 2 below:

How to watch Walker anywhere, with a VPN

Just because The CW isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Walker. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

View Deal

How to watch Walker in the US

American fans can watch Walker episodes on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. if you get the network with your TV package or with one of the best TV antennas.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch the Walker reboot online via several live TV streaming services, including Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV.

Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market.

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Family Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like Lifetime, AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. View Deal

You can watch Walker for free without cable via The CW app, which is available on most major streaming devices including Apple TV and Roku. New episodes drop the day after the episode airs on TV.

You can also access The CW on Locast, in select cities. If you live in one of the 26 markets, you can watch broadcast channels free online. The Locast app is available on iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Fire TV and Google Chromecast.

To use Locast, you'll need to enter an address. If you are away from home but still want to access your area Locast, you'll need ExpressVPN.

How to watch Walker in the UK or Canada

Unfortunately, since Walker is a brand-new series, it's not airing on any channels in the UK or Canada. Brits and Canadians may have to wait until Walker hits a streaming service after the season finishes airing.

They could also access The CW's free app if they use ExpressVPN.

How to watch Walker on Netflix

While The CW hasn't made any announcements, it's safe to guess that Walker will be released on Netflix, like many of the network's other series, like Riverdale.

Walker reboot cast

The cast of the Walker reboot is headlined by Jared Padalecki as Cordell Walker, a Texas Ranger and widowed father. Padalecki starred in The CW's Supernatural for 15 seasons, until the series came to an end in November 2020.

He's joined by: