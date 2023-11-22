How to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 online

Less than a day remains before you can watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade 2023 online. This year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will bring back iconic balloons, floats, Santa Claus and big stars like Cher — and the festivities are starting a little earlier than usual.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade start time, channel The 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade takes place Thursday, Nov. 23. The broadcast starts at 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT and run until 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.

• Watch on NBC via Sling or Fubo

• Stream on Peacock

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free

The 97th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will feature 25 giant character balloons, 31 floats, six ballonicles, 29 clown crews, 11 marching bands and 18 performers.

Stuart the Minion and Grogu balloons return, joined by new giants like Beagle Scout Snoopy, the Pillsbury Doughboy, Monkey D. Luffy and Uncle Dan.

Cher will headline the parade. Other musical performances will be put on by Ashley Park, Bell Biv Devoe, Brandy, Chicago, David Foster and Katharine McPhee, En Vogue, Jon Batiste and Pentatonix.

The Today Show's Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb and Al Roker will once again host the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade broadcast.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade online. While you wait for the parade to start, check out early Black Friday deals to start your holiday shopping.

How to watch Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade from anywhere

Just because NBC and Peacock aren't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN.

ExpressVPN is compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations.



Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, ExpressVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.K. and want to view a U.S. service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in the US

In the U.S., the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is airing on NBC and streaming live on Peacock on Thursday, November 23. The broadcast will begin a half-hour earlier than usual — at 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT and run until 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT.

A re-broadcast will air at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT on NBC.

NBC is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service like Sling TV or Fubo. It's also on Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Sling TV is one of the cheaper live TV services on the market. The Sling Blue package includes more than 50 channels including NBC, ABC and Fox (in select cities).

Fubo is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Pro Plan ($70 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands.

Peacock is the home of the vast NBCUniversal library. Subscribers can watch episodes of current NBC series with Peacock Premium.

How to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in Canada, the UK or Australia

Brits, Canadians and Australians don't celebrate Thanksgiving. But if you are in those countries and want to watch the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade using a streaming service you already pay for, you should check out ExpressVPN.

Coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. GMT and Friday 12:30 a.m. AEDT.