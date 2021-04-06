How to watch The Flash season 7 on The CW and Netflix: Is there a new episode this week?

The Flash season 7 info The Flash season 7 episode 6 is airing today at 8 p.m. ET (Tuesday, April 6).

It's on The CW.

Get ready to watch The Flash season 7, because there's a new episode airing tonight online and on The CW — and you don't even need cable to watch.

In The Flash season 7 episode 6, titled "The One With The Nineties," Cisco (Carlos Valdes) and Chester (Brandon McKnight) travel back in time and get stuck in 1998, repeating the same day over and over again. The key to returning home is at Chester's childhood home but he refuses to visit. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) forges a connection with the speed force.

The Flash had to shut down production last spring, a few episodes shy of completing the sixth season. Showrunner Eric Wallace had to tweak those remaining episodes to run at the start of season 7 and tie up loose ends.

Wallace told TV Line, "We do address last year’s cliffhanger. In the first few episodes we’ll be getting Iris out of the Mirrorverse, all those good things, and we will be wrapping up the Eva McCulloch storyline — before launching into a brand-new Graphic Novel."

As for the rest of The Flash season 7, Iris may escape the Mirrorverse, but that doesn't mean everything's hunky-dory. "Let’s just say you can’t get out of the Mirrorverse and not be unaffected when you return to real life. And what does that mean for Barry and Iris as a couple?" Wallace said.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch The Flash season 7 episode 6. Plus, check out the promo below:

How to watch The Flash season 7 anywhere, with a VPN

Just because The CW isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss The Flash season 7. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. You'll even get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year, or there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.

How to watch The Flash season 7 in the US

American fans can watch The Flash season 7 episode 6 on Tuesday, April 6 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW, if they get the network with their cable package or with one of the best TV antennas.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch The Flash season 7 online via several live TV streaming services, including Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV.

Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market.

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Family Plan ($65 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like Lifetime, AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. View Deal

You can watch The Flash season 7 for free without cable via The CW app, which is available on most major streaming devices including Apple TV and Roku. New episodes drop the day after the episode airs on TV.

You can also access The CW on Locast, in select cities. If you live in one of the 26 markets, you can watch broadcast channels free online. The Locast app is available on iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Fire TV and Google Chromecast.

To use Locast, you'll need to enter an address. If you are away from home but still want to access your area Locast, you'll need ExpressVPN.

How to watch The Flash season 7 in Canada

Up in the Great White North, viewers can watch The Flash season 7 on Netflix Canada. New episodes drop the day after they air on The CW.

How to watch The Flash season 7 in the UK

Slightly bad news for Brits — The Flash season 7 will air on Sky One in the UK but doesn't have a release date yet.

Anyone who wants to watch live can access The CW's free app if they use ExpressVPN.

How to watch The Flash season 7 on Netflix

The Flash season 7 is streaming weekly on Netflix in certain regions, including Belgium, Canada, Czech Republic, Greece, Israel, Netherlands, Romania and Slovakia.

U.S. Netflix doesn't start streaming the current season until it's over, which means American Netflix viewers probably won't get it until summer 2021 at the earliest.

In the meantime, you can watch all previous six seasons of The Flash on Netflix now.

The Flash season 7 cast

The cast of The Flash season 7 is led by Grant Gustin as Barry Allen. He is joined by series regulars:

Candice Patton as Iris West

Danielle Panabaker as Caitlin Snow

Carlos Valdes as Cisco Ramon

Jesse L Martin as Joe West

Tom Cavanagh as Harrison Wells

Danielle Nicolet as Cecile Horton

John Wesley Shipp has hinted he may be back as Jay Garrick at some point in The Flash season 7.

One cast member who won't return is Hartley Sawyer as Ralph Dibny, aka Elongated Man. He was fired in June 2020 after old tweets resurfaced containing racist, misogynist and homophobic remarks.