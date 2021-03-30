How to watch Supergirl season 6 on The CW and Netflix

Supergirl season 6 release date, start time Supergirl season 6 premieres Tuesday, March 30 at 9 p.m. ET.

It's on The CW.

It's a bird, it's a plane, it's Supergirl! Soon, we watch Supergirl season 6 online and on The CW — as this is the final season and we've gotta see how it all ends. And the season 6 premiere episode, "Rebirth," picks up where the fight left off.

Supergirl season 6 continues to follow the high-flying adventures of Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist). Due to pandemic-induced production shutdowns, it's been almost a year since Supergirl fans saw the hero in action, as she and her allies engaged in battle with Lex Luthor (Jon Cryer) and the secret alien society Leviathan.

Brainiac (Jesse Rath) is close to dying, but Supergirl soars in to take on Gamenmae (guest star Cara Buono). After defeating Leviathan, she turns her attention to Lex, who's used the Obsidian platform to brainwash half the world into loving him.

Knowing how dangerous her brother is, Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) rallies the entire team — Alex (Chyler Leigh), J'onn (David Harewood), Dreamer (Nicole Maines) and Kelly (Azie Tesfai) — to help, but Supergirl realizes the only way to stop Lex is to sacrifice herself.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch Supergirl season 6 online. Plus, check out the trailer below:

How to watch Supergirl season 6 anywhere, with a VPN

Just because The CW isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Supergirl season 6. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Supergirl season 6 in the US

American fans can watch Supergirl season 6 premiere on Tuesday, March 30 at 9 p.m. ET on The CW, if they get the network with their cable package or with one of the best TV antennas.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Supergirl season 6 without cable via several live TV streaming services, including Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV.

Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market.

You can watch Supergirl season 6 for free without cable via The CW app, which is available on most major streaming devices including Apple TV and Roku. New episodes drop the day after the episode airs on TV.

You can also access The CW on Locast, in select cities. If you live in one of the 26 markets, you can watch broadcast channels free online. The Locast app is available on iOS and Android mobile devices, as well as Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Fire TV and Google Chromecast.

To use Locast, you'll need to enter an address. If you are away from home but still want to access your area Locast, you'll need ExpressVPN.

How to watch Supergirl season 6 in Canada

Up in the Great White North, viewers can watch Supergirl season 6 on the same day and time as the American airing, so Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET. It's on Showcase, if you get the channel with your cable package.

Anyone who wants to watch live can access The CW's free app if they use ExpressVPN.

How to watch Supergirl season 6 in the UK

Slightly bad news for Brits — Supergirl season 6 will air on Sky One in the UK but doesn't have a release date yet.

How to watch Supergirl season 6 on Netflix

Supergirl season 6 may start streaming weekly on Netflix in certain regions, though that hasn't been confirmed yet.

U.S. Netflix doesn't start streaming the current season until it's over, which means American Netflix viewers probably won't get it until summer or fall 2021.

In the meantime, you can watch all previous five seasons of Supergirl on Netflix now.

Supergirl season 6 cast

The cast of The Flash season 7 is led by Melissa Benoist as Supergirl aka Kara Danvers.

She is joined by series regulars:

Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers

Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor

Jesse Rath as Querl Dox / Brainiac 5

Nicole Maines as Nia Nal / Dreamer

Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen

Julie Gonzalo as Andrea Rojas

Staz Nair as William Dey

David Harewood as J'onn J'onzz / Martian Manhunter

Major guest stars include Jon Cryer as Lex Luthor and Cara Buono as Gamemnae / Gemma Cooper.

Supergirl season 6 is adding two new faces to the cast. Jason Behr (Roswell) is playing a famous Kryptonian whose name is being kept secret for now. And Claude Knowlton (American Crime Story) is a mild mannered alien whose tragic past allows him to help the Superfriends with their mission at hand.