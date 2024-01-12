How to watch the Emmys 2023 online — streaming date, time and more

The biggest night in television is almost upon us! The Emmys are back this Monday (Jan. 15) after the writers' and actors' strikes delayed their standard September airdate. Taking place one week after the Golden Globe Awards, the annual primetime telecast, which showcases the best in television, is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year. The 2023 Emmys will be broadcast on Fox this time around, with "Black-ish" star Anthony Anderson hosting the proceedings at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

• Time — 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. GMT

• U.S. — Watch on Fox via DirecTV, Sling or Fubo

• U.K. — Watch on Sky Showcase

As usual, the 2023 Emmy nominees includes some of the best TV shows, including Ted Lasso, Abbott Elementary, Yellowjackets, Barry, and The White Lotus. Succession is leading the pack with a whopping 27 nominations. But it's a competitive year for best drama series, with three critically acclaimed HBO series (Succession, The Last of Us and The White Lotus, now classified as a drama series with its second season) in the running alongside the significantly less-acclaimed but still buzzworthy House of the Dragon.

Last weekend's Creative Arts Emmys saw The Last of Us dominate with eight wins, including best guest actor and guest actress in a drama for memorable one-episode performances from Nick Offerman and Storm Reid, respectively. Meanwhile, FX’s “The Bear,” Netflix’s “Wednesday” and HBO’s “The White Lotus” won four apiece.

On the comedy side, the competition is no less fierce, with fan favorites like "Ted Lasso," "Barry," and "Abbott Elementary" in a tight race to take home the Outstanding Comedy trophy

Here's everything you need to watch the Emmys 2023 online — including the red carpet pre-show content and where it's airing.

How to watch Emmys 2023 live stream from anywhere

Just because Fox isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch the 2023 Emmy Awards if you're away from home. Watching the ceremony along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Emmys 2023 in the US

In the U.S., viewers can watch the 2023 Emmy Awards on Monday, Jan. 15 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on Fox. The ceremony will also be available to watch on Hulu starting on Jan. 16.

A pre-show red carpet countdown will air on E! at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT.

Fox is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas. E! is only available with a cable package.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Fox or E! on a live TV service, like Sling (in select markets), FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream. Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best cable TV alternatives.

How to watch Emmys 2023 in the U.K.

In the U.K., a delayed broadcast of the 2023 Emmy Awards will air on Sky Max and Sky Showcase on Tuesday, Jan. 16 at 9 p.m. GMT. Sky TV packages start at £26 per month.

Unfortunately, no U.K. channels are airing the Emmys live. For Americans abroad who want to use the services they already pay for, check out ExpressVPN.

How to watch Emmys 2023 in Canada

Canadians can watch the 2023 Emmy Awards live at the same time as Americans. The broadcast will be available on CTV, CTV.ca and the CTV mobile app.

How to watch Emmys 2023 in Australia

Similar to last year, the Primetime Emmy Awards will be streamed live on BINGE. The live stream will begin at 10 a.m. AEDT with the broadcast available on-demand after the event’s conclusion.

2023 Emmy nominations

Here are the nominees in the top categories at the 75th Prime Emmy Awards. The full list can be found at Emmys.com.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Barry (HBO/Max)

Jury Duty (Freevee)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Prime Video)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Outstanding Drama Series

Star Wars: Andor (Disney Plus)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)

Succession (HBO/Max)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

The White Lotus (HBO/Max)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

Beef (Netflix)

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Daisy Jones and the Six (Prime Video)

Fleishman is in Trouble (FX)

Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney Plus)

Outstanding Reality Competition Program

Ru Paul's Drag Race (MTV)

Survivor (CBS)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

The Voice (NBC)

Top Chef (Bravo)

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

The Problem with Jon Stewart (Apple TV Plus)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/Max)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO/Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan — Bad Sisters as Eva Garvey (Apple TV Plus)

Melanie Lynskey — Yellowjackets as Shauna Sadecki (Showtime)

Elisabeth Moss — The Handmaid's Tale as June Osborne (Hulu)

Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us as Ellie (HBO/Max)

Keri Russell — The Diplomat as Kate Wyler (Netflix)

Sarah Snook — Succession as Shiv Roy (HBO/Max)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges — The Old Man as Dan Chase (FX)

Brian Cox — Succession as Logan Roy (HBO/Max)

Kieran Culkin — Succession as Roman Roy (HBO/Max)

Bob Odenkirk — Better Call Saul as Jimmy McGill (AMC)

Pedro Pascal — The Last of Us as Joel (HBO/Max)

Jeremy Strong — Succession as Kendall Roy (HBO/Max)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate — Dead to Me as Jen Harding (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel as Miriam "Midge" Maisel (Prime Video)

Quinta Brunson — Abbott Elementary as Janine Teagues (ABC)

Natasha Lyonne — Poker Face as Charlie (Peacock)

Jenna Ortega — Wednesday as Wednesday Addams (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader — Barry as Barry (HBO/Max)

Martin Short — Only Murders in the Building as Oliver Putnam

Jason Segel — Shrinking as Shrinking (Apple TV Plus)

Jason Sudeikis — Ted Lasso as Ted Lasso (Apple TV Plus)

Jeremy Allen White — The Bear as Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto (Hulu)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan — Fleishman Is in Trouble as Libby Epstein (FX)

Jessica Chastain — George & Tammy as Tammy Wynette (Showtime)

Dominique Fishback — Swarm as Dre (Prime Video)

Kathryn Hahn — Tiny Beautiful Things as Clare Pierce (Hulu)

Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & the Six as Daisy Jones (Prime Video)

Ali Wong — Beef as Amy Lau (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Taron Egerton — Black Bird as James Keene (Apple TV Plus)

Kumail Nanjiani — Welcome to Chippendales as Somen "Steve" Banerjee (Hulu)

Evan Peters — Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story as Jeffrey Dahmer (Netflix)

Daniel Radcliffe — Weird: The Al Yankovic Story as Al Yankovic (Roku)

Michael Shannon — George & Tammy as George Jones (Showtime)

Steven Yeun — Beef as Danny Cho (Netflix)