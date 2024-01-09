'House of the Dragon' has snagged its first Emmy — here’s what it won

We’re all eagerly awaiting updates on the premiere date of HBO's "House of the Dragon" season 2 — we already know that the next go-round will arrive in early summer — and there has been recent good news out of the Westeros universe. First, we got confirmation from George R.R. Martin last week that the "Game of Thrones" animated series Nine Voyages is officially in development, and now "House of Dragon" has earned its very first Emmy award this past weekend.

Though the Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony and telecast doesn’t take place until Jan. 15, the Creative Arts Emmys — which honor technical and craft achievements in American television, the kind of behind-the-scenes stuff skipped over during the big, starry primetime broadcast — took place on Jan. 6 and 7.

The "Game of Thrones" prequel series was up for seven Creative Arts Emmys across categories like production design, cinematography, sound editing, visual effects and makeup. But "House of the Dragon" ended up taking home a single statue: Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes, honoring the work of costume designer Jany Temime and her team, who beat out fellow fantasy favorites like Disney Plus’ "The Mandalorian," Prime Video’s "The Rings of Power" and FX’s "What We Do in the Shadows."

All hail the costumes on 'House of the Dragon'

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Temime — a veteran costume designer for franchises like the "Harry Potter" series and Daniel Craig’s James Bond films — previously discussed coming up with the costuming and inspirations for "House of the Dragon" during quarantine.

The designer told Harper’s Bazaar , "This show is set 200 years before something which doesn’t exist; it’s not specifically historical, so we wanted references to medieval times, but really the sky was the limit. The Targaryens were also extremely wealthy, so I focused on Renaissance and Byzantine elements to show how rich they were. I had to find something before medieval, and I thought that Byzantine was rich enough; it had a sort of decadence.”

You can see Temine and Co. win their award during an edited presentation of the Creative Arts ceremonies, which will air on Sat., Jan. 13, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on FXX and stream on Hulu.

And then tune in on Mon., Jan. 15 for the Primetime Emmy Awards, where "House of the Dragon" is up for one single, but major, award: Outstanding Drama Series. The stacked category includes some of the prequel’s fellow HBO titles, including "The Last of Us," "Succession" and "The White Lotus," as well as "Andor," "Better Call Saul," "The Crown" and "Yellowjackets." (See a full list of Emmy nominations here.)

The 75th Annual Primetime Emmys will be broadcast live from the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles on Fox at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT. Cord-cutters can watch the 2024 Emmys live online through any cable TV streaming service that carries Fox, including Sling TV and Fubo. You will also be available to stream the show the next day on Hulu.