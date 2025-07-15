2025 Emmy nominations announced live — predictions, reactions and more
The 2025 Emmy nominations will be announced later today.
The 2025 Emmy nominations are inbound, ready to highlight the best of the best from television over the past year.
Stars Harvey Guillén and Brenda Song will be presenting this year’s nominations today, streaming live from the Academy’s Wolf Theatre. Of 2025’s nominees, Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego says, “This year’s submissions reflect the remarkable talent, innovation, and breadth that define our industry.
“Great storytelling depends on the collaboration, dedication and vision of so many across our creative community. I’m thrilled to welcome Harvey and Brenda to help us honor the nominees and kick off what promises to be an unforgettable Emmy celebration”, Abrego adds.
This past year’s brought us plenty more phenomenal entertainment including the likes of “Andor” season 2 at Disney Plus, Netflix’s “Adolescence”, HBO Max’s “The Pitt” and both “Severance” season 2 and “Slow Horses” season 4 from Apple TV Plus (among many others), all of whom I’d expect to see getting a mention at some point in today’s categories.
Here at Tom’s Guide, we’ll be following along with all the excitement, sharing the nominations as they come, along with our predictions for who might sweep the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards and other key details about the awards ceremony in September.
Emmy Nominations 2025 — where to watch live
If you’d prefer to watch today’s presentation yourself, you can watch Guillén and Song announce the 2025 Emmy nominations live on Emmys.com from 11.30 a.m. ET/ 8.30 a.m. PT.
I've been a Streaming Writer with Tom's Guide for a little over a year (joining in 2024) and have five years' worth of experience covering all the latest and greatest shows and movies here and elsewhere on the web. Hopefully that means my predictions won't be too wide of the mark...
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Stephen Graham, “Adolescence”
- Paul Giamatti, “Black Mirror”
- Colin Farrell, “The Penguin”
- Jake Gyllenhaal, “Presumed Innocent”
- Aaron Pierre, “Rebel Ridge”
This category feels like a lock for Stephen Graham, in my eyes: “Adolescence” was just that big. Granted, “The Penguin” was a phenomenal transformation and a gripping turn from Colin Farrell, so he’s my second pick of the bunch.
Meanwhile, I’ve picked Paul Giamatti, for what was the best episode of “Black Mirror’s” latest season, Jake Gyllenhaal for “Presumed Innocent,” and Aaron Pierre for Netflix’s thriller, “Rebel Ridge.
I wouldn’t be too surprised to see at least one of the leads from “Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story” pick up a nomination here, perhaps in place of Aaron Pierre? But I really rated “Rebel Ridge,” and this is my list, so I'm remaining hopeful. - Martin Shore
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Predictions
- Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”
- Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”
- Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”
- Adam Scott, “Severance”
- Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”
“Where is Diego Luna?!” you might be screaming. Look, it pains me to leave him off this list, but these are predictions for the Emmys, not the Kelly Woo Awards. If this category had more submissions, he might’ve made it on as the sixth nominee. As it is, Luna is likely to be snubbed.
At least, he’s in very good company, as Eddie Redmayne (“Day of the Jackal”) and Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”), Jon Hamm (“Your Friends and Neighbors”) and Billy Bob Thornton (“Landman) will also miss out on a nomination.
It’s hard to say which of my predicted nominees could be left off the list. I think Wyle and Scott are locks, and Pascal and Oldman are near certainties. Perhaps Brown has the least-strong clench on a slot, which is weird to say of a nine-time Emmy nominee and three-time winner. “Paradise” did air early in the year, so there’s a small chance that recency bias elevates one of the other contenders. - Kelly Woo
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series Predictions
- Seth Rogen, “The Studio”
- Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”
- Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”
- Adam Brody, “Nobody Wants This”
“The Studio” seems unstoppable this year, and rightfully so. It’s the best comedy of the year so far and the best in the Emmy eligibility period. So, Seth Rogen being included in this list was a must.
Then, let’s go chalk with Jeremy Allen White, Martin Short and Steve Martin. In a normal year, you could probably just award this to White and “The Bear” now, with Short, Martin and “Only Murders in the Building” getting snubbed as usual. This year is wide open though, but probably not so wide open that these three don’t at least get nominated.
Finally, there’s Adam Brody. Ironically, everybody seems to want “Nobody Wants This” and I won’t be surprised Brody scores an upset win in this category come awards time. So he’s my fifth and final nominee to round out the field. — MM
Welcome to our Emmy nominations 2025 live blog - let’s start with some predictions
Welcome to our Emmy nominations 2025 live blog. This year, we’re covering all the Emmy nominations as they’re announced during a livestream that starts at 11.30 a.m. ET.
But before the nominees are announced, let’s predict who could be up for an Emmy statue this year, starting with Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series. — Malcolm McMillan