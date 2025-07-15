2025 Emmy nominations announced live — predictions, reactions and more

The 2025 Emmy nominations are inbound, ready to highlight the best of the best from television over the past year.

Stars Harvey Guillén and Brenda Song will be presenting this year’s nominations today, streaming live from the Academy’s Wolf Theatre. Of 2025’s nominees, Television Academy Chair Cris Abrego says, “This year’s submissions reflect the remarkable talent, innovation, and breadth that define our industry.

“Great storytelling depends on the collaboration, dedication and vision of so many across our creative community. I’m thrilled to welcome Harvey and Brenda to help us honor the nominees and kick off what promises to be an unforgettable Emmy celebration”, Abrego adds.

This past year’s brought us plenty more phenomenal entertainment including the likes of “Andor” season 2 at Disney Plus, Netflix’s “Adolescence”, HBO Max’s “The Pitt” and both “Severance” season 2 and “Slow Horses” season 4 from Apple TV Plus (among many others), all of whom I’d expect to see getting a mention at some point in today’s categories.

Here at Tom’s Guide, we’ll be following along with all the excitement, sharing the nominations as they come, along with our predictions for who might sweep the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards and other key details about the awards ceremony in September.

Emmy Nominations 2025 — where to watch live

If you’d prefer to watch today’s presentation yourself, you can watch Guillén and Song announce the 2025 Emmy nominations live on Emmys.com from 11.30 a.m. ET/ 8.30 a.m. PT.