Relive the most dramatic rose ceremonies in history when you watch The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons — Ever! online and on ABC. The hit reality dating show is on pause from filming right now due to the pandemic, with The Bachelorette 2020 lead Clare Crawley waiting to start her season. But in the meantime, you can travel back in time to watch recaps and commentary on 10 of the best, most memorable Bachelor and Bachelor seasons in franchise history.

The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons — Ever! episode 1 kicks off the nostalgia fest with Sean Lowe's season. Every episode will condense a season into a three-hour block of highlights, narration by host Chris Harrison, virtual interviews with cast members and never-before-seen footage.

Although it feels like years have passed since The Bachelor finale with Peter Weber, it's only been a few months. Peter's season turned out to be a hot mess, with the the pilot first proposing to Hannah Ann Sluss, then breaking up with her to be with runner-up Madison Prewett. That didn't work out either, thanks to Peter's side-eye-queen of a mom, Barb, who wasn't welcoming toward Madison. And in a twist worthy of a worldwide pandemic, Peter spent time in quarantine with fifth place finisher Kelley Flanagan and the two announced they were dating!

ABC announced that the next Bachelorette wouldn't come from Peter's season as is usual, but surprised everyone by picking Clare, who would be the franchise's oldest Bachelorette lead at 39 years old. However, her season was unable to begin filming due to coronavirus and the usual May premiere date had to be delayed.

Bachelor fans got a tiny bit of consolation with a new spinoff series, The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart, but it really wasn't enough. Which is why ABC is gifting us with a blast from the past. Find out everything you need to know about how to watch The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons — Ever! online. Plus, watch a trailer below:

How to watch The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons — Ever! online anywhere, with a VPN

Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean Americans need to miss the The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons — Ever! premiere episode if they're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons — Ever! in the US

For US members of Bachelor Nation, the The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons — Ever! premieres tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC. The broadcast network is available if you have an antenna or cable package.

If you've cut the cord, you can watch The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons — Ever! on several live TV streaming services, including Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Hulu, which also offers original programming like High Fidelity, Shrill and Normal People. It's also got a 1-week free trial. YouTube TV is better for those who want to record everything, as it's got an unlimited Cloud DVR. We do not recommend AT&T TV Now.

Hulu + Live TV streams more than 65 channels, including ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC as well as top cable networks like ESPN, Bravo, CNN, FX, Syfy and TBS. And it includes regular Hulu, which comes with a vast library of movies and TV shows as well as award-winning originals like The Handmaid's Tale. Hulu's Live TV service is currently offering a 1-week free trial.View Deal

How to watch the The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons — Ever! in Canada

Good news, Canadian rose lovers. You can watch The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons — Ever! at the same day and time as the US airing: Starting tonight at 8 p.m. on City TV.

How to watch The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons — Ever! in the UK

Sorry, Brits, but it doesn't look like The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons — Ever! is airing on a UK channel. If you're an American abroad in the UK and don't want to miss the first episode, check out ExpressVPN.

The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons — Ever! episodes

The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons — Ever! will have 10 episodes, each three hours long, with each week focusing on one past season of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette. Here's a breakdown of the episodes, that we know of so far:

Episode 1 (June 8): Sean Lowe, The Bachelor season 17

Episode 2 (June 15): Kaitlyn Bristowe, The Bachelorette season 11

Episode 3 (June 22): Ben Higgins, The Bachelor season 20