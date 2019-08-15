How to Watch the Ashes 2019 Live Stream: England vs Australia 2nd Test match

The skies over Lord's are finally clear (for now) and England are looking to flip the script in the 2nd Ashes Test of 2019 against Australia. Yes, it's time to find an Ashes 2nd Test live stream to see if Joe Root can captain his bowling unit to a win and erase the pain of the previous lost Test, tieing up the series.

England have brought in Jofra Archer and Jack Leach to change their fortunes after that crushing defeat in Birmingham. Leach is in there to replace Moeen Ali, who didn't fare well on both sides of the ball in the 1st Test.

In terms of the Australian team's strategy, it's all about rotation with Josh Hazlewood replacing James Pattinson and joins the seemingly unstoppable batting of Steve Smith.

When is the Ashes series Second Test? The first Test runs from August 14 to August 18 at Lord's Cricket Ground in St John's Wood, London. Each day’s play starts at 11 a.m. local time, aka 6 a.m. Eastern time and 3 a.m. Pacific.

How to live stream the 2nd Ashes Test in America

The 2nd Test of the Ashes will kick off in the U.S. at 6 a.m. on the Willow TV channel. Willow is available both as an ala carte streaming service (for $9.99 per month), and as a part of cable TV packages, from providers including Dish, Fios Verizon and Charter. It's also available for $9.99 per month as an add-on for Sling TV.

How to live stream the 2nd Test of Ashes in the UK

Over in the UK, the Ashes are available for Sky Sports subscribers, which is splitting coverage between Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Action. Sky Q Experience subscribers (£35 per month) will see the first Test in up to UHD resolution. You're also not tied to a TV, either, as the Sky Go app.

Don't despair if you don't subscribe to Sky: all of its channels can be procured with a Now TV sports pass , which starts at £8.99 for a day's use. The entire First Test can be viewed with the £14.99 per week rate, though the £33.99 per month package is the best value.

How to watch the Ashes 2nd Test from anywhere in the world with a VPN

Vacations be damned. You can watch the first Test of the Ashes from wherever you go, and use the streaming service you're used to in defiance of any geo restrictions that may try and block your way.

Once you've got a VPN, and we've got our picks on the best ones, you can make it seem as if your computer is back home, or anywhere else. This way you can use the legal service that you're used to, and stop cycling through illegal streams from Periscope, Reddit and wherever else you're pulling them from.

