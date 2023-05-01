How to watch the 2023 Met Gala online: Time, channel and more

The stars will be shining tonight when you watch the 2023 Met Gala online. The exclusive, glamorous event is an annual fundraiser for the benefit of the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Met Gala streaming details Date: Today (Monday, May 1)

Time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT / 11 p.m. BST / 8 a.m. AEDT (Tue.)

Where: E! (via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo (opens in new tab))) or Vogue.com

The Met Gala typically invites high-profile celebrities from across movies, television, music and sports. This year, the event is honoring the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, in advance of the museum's new spring exhibition, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty."

The host of the Met Gala, Vogue editor Anna Wintour, is joined by celebrity co-chairs Dua Lipa, Michaela Coel, Penelope Cruz, and Roger Federer.

While the invite list is kept top-secret, Kim Kardashian and other members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan are likely to attend. However, Met Gala mainstay Blake Likely has confirmed she will not walk the red carpet this year. Fans are speculating about the appearance of big names like Taylor Swift, Zendaya and Rihanna.

Here's everything you need to watch the 2023 Met Gala online and for free.

How to watch 2023 Met Gala live stream from anywhere on Earth with a VPN

Just because the Met Gala isn't airing on TV everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss it if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch the 2023 Met Gala in the U.S.

The 2023 Met Gala is airing today (Monday, May 1) at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT on E!.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch E! on a live TV service, like Sling, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and Fubo, two of our favorite cable TV alternatives (opens in new tab).

Sling TV: You can get E! in the Sling Blue package.

Fubo.TV is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Pro Plan ($75 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like E!, AMC, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network.

How to watch the 2023 Met Gala for free

The 2023 Met Gala livestream is free on Vogue.com (opens in new tab) as well as the magazine's YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter pages.