How to watch Succession season 3 online — release time and more

A Roy family civil war is brewing when you watch Succession season 3 online. The Emmy-winning HBO drama returns after a two-year hiatus, induced by the pandemic. But the Roys are back, baby, and everything is a mess. Get out the popcorn because this dysfunctional family is as fascinating as ever.

Succession season 3 release date and time Succession season 3 premieres Sunday, October 17 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.

Following Kendall's (Jeremy Strong) whistleblowing betrayal of his father, Logan (Brian Cox) is in a perilous position and scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances. Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) contemplate where they stand and what they hope to gain from their father and brother's feud. Tom (Matthew Macfayden) and Greg (Nichols Braun) work to ensure they're not left behind.

Kendall's actions trigger a bitter corporate battle, which threatens to turn into a family civil war. Once again, the question looms: Who will take over the company in a post-Logan world?

Season 3 brings some new faces into the fold, including Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Hope Davis and Adrien Brod.

Here's everything you need to watch Succession season 3. Plus, watch the trailer below:

How to watch Succession season 3 online

Season 3 consists of nine total episodes, which will air weekly on Sundays.

Season 3 consists of nine total episodes, which will air weekly on Sundays.

How to watch Succession season 3 in Canada

Canadians can watch Succession season 3 with a subscription to Crave. New episodes will drop at the same time as the U.S. airing.

Crave has a 7-day free trial. After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

If you're an American traveling abroad and want to use your HBO Max subscription, you'll need to look into the best VPN services.

How to watch Succession season 3 in the UK

Brits can watch Succession season 3 on Sky Atlantic at the same time as the U.S. airing. That means the premiere is Monday, October 18 at 2 a.m. BST. There's also a rerun at the much more reasonable hour of 9 p.m. BST.

Or you can stream Succession season 3 episodes on-demand with the Sky Go app, which you can access with any one of Sky's packages and deals.