How to watch Succession season 3 finale online — release time and more

We need to watch the Succession season 3 finale now, and we've needed to ever since episode 8 culminated last Sunday night. Possibly one of the best and most quotable episodes of a series filled with those episodes, the Roy family drama peaked not once but twice. So, we'll dive in once we find a mineral water critic.

Succession season 3 finale date and time Succession season 3 episode 9 "All the Bells Say" airs at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max on Sunday (Dec. 12).

The finale left us with massive questions, but we at Tom's Guide believe Kendall Roy will be alive and ... well, we wouldn't say he's well. He's sort of become a giant mirror image of that one episode where Bojack Horseman (whose writers he was courting) was falling asleep in a pool.

There's also the question of how things will go in the family now that Roman and Geri's ... situation? ... is known by all. We wouldn't be surprised if Logan's broken and burned his phone since last we saw him, as that errantly-sent photo sent him into such a fit of anger.

Of course, though, the big topic is all about the GoJo-Waystar Royco merger. And according to HBO's official episode description, it's not going well. Supposedly Lukas Matsson "has his own vision for the future GoJo-Waystar relationship," one that requires a tag-team of Shiv and Roman to "manage the potential fallout."

On top of that, Connor is going to remind his siblings of "his position in the family." And if that all (plus the status of Kendall) wasn't enough, it seems like Greg's going to try and date a contessa.

Here's everything you need to watch the Succession season 3 finale. Plus, watch the trailer below:

How to watch Succession season 3 finale

In the U.S., Succession season 3 episode 9 premieres Sunday (Dec. 12) at 9 p.m. ET on HBO. It will also stream on HBO Max, one of the best streaming services.

A pro tip for getting this episode to show up on time, so you're not behind? Once the episode is about to start, select the Home button in the HBO Max app until the new episode appears. HBO Max is on all of the best streaming devices.

How to watch Succession season 3 finale in Canada

Canadians can watch Succession season 3 episode 9 with a subscription to Crave. New episodes will drop at the same time as the U.S. airing.

Crave has a 7-day free trial. After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

If you're an American traveling abroad and want to use your HBO Max subscription, you'll need to look into the best VPN services.

How to watch Succession season 3 episode 9 in the UK

Brits can watch Succession season 3 on Sky Atlantic at the same time as the U.S. airing. That means the episode 9 is Monday, December 13 at 2 a.m. GMT. There's also a rerun at the much more reasonable hour of 9 p.m. GMT.

Or you can stream Succession season 3 episodes on-demand with the Sky Go app, which you can access with any one of Sky's packages and deals.