How to watch Star Wars: Prodigy online — where to stream, release date and time and more

Star Trek: Prodigy release date and time details Star Trek: Prodigy's hour-long premiere episode debuts on Thursday (Oct. 28). We expect it to arrive at 3 a.m. ET / 12 a.m. PT.

It's Janeway season once more when we watch Star Trek: Prodigy online. Yes, the Voyager captain is back, but this time in hologram form. The Paramount Plus series is about to make its debut, and it looks to introduce Star Trek to a much younger audience, as the cast is primarily composed of teens and children.

This new crew, which will helm the U.S.S. Protostar is apparently led by the 17-year old Dal (voiced by Brett Gray), who is of an unknown species. The rest of the cast includes Gwyn (voiced by Ella Purnell), a Vau N’Akat raised on a mining planet, Zero (voiced by Angus Imrie) is a non-corporeal genderless lifeform, the 8-year-old Brikar Rok-Tahk (voiced by Rylee Alazraqui), Murf (voiced by Dee Bradley Baker), a hungry and adorable blob who cannot be destroyed and Jankom Pog (voiced by Jason Mantzoukas), a 16-year-old Tellarite.

We've tested the best streaming devices

The best Netflix shows and series

In that cast, you've already recognized some notable names, including Baker (who's voiced characters in everything from Avatar: The Last Airbender to Star Wars: The Bad Batch to American Dad!) and Mantzoukas (co-star of The League and voice actor in Big Mouth and Invincible). And on top of that, yes, we've got Kate Mulgrew back in the Trek-world.

The series starts off in a cold, desolate way, but hope comes in the form of a giant ship, the U.S.S. Protostar, which is where hologram Janeway lives. Of course, this ship isn't their property, and the rightful owner of it looks like an angry felllow, and wants their vessel back.

Here's everything you need to watch Star Trek: Prodigy online. Plus, watch a sneak peek below:

How to watch Star Trek: Prodigy online anywhere on Earth

Just because Paramount Plus isn't available everywhere (and it's expanding) doesn't mean you need to miss Star Trek: Prodigy. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

We've evaluated many options, and the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets the VPN needs of the vast majority of users, offering outstanding compatibility with most devices and impressive connection speeds. It's also affordable at $12.95 per month. (Signing up for longer periods of six months or a year reduces the cost even more.)

Image Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, really shines thanks to its safety, speed and simplicity-to-use. It's also compatible with loads of devices - from iOS and Android to Roku, Apple TV and PlayStations. View Deal

How to watch Star Trek: Prodigy in the US

Set phasers to ... wait, no phasers needed here. Just download Paramount Plus right now. Star Trek: Prodigy episode 1 will arrived at 3 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 28.

Then, the next nine episodes will drop weekly, on the following Thursdays.

Paramount Plus Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from ViacomCBS partners. Includes Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. View Deal

How to watch Star Trek: Prodigy in the UK

The folks across the pond have to wait before they can beam up Star Trek: Prodigy. Paramount Plus is headed to the UK in 2022, and so the show won't arrive there any sooner.

If you're visiting the U.K. from a region where Star Trek: Prodigy is streaming, you can simply use one of the best VPN services, such as ExpressVPN, to make it seem like your device is back home.

How to watch Star Trek: Prodigy in Canada

Canadians can watch Star Trek: Prodigy with a subscription to Crave. Episodes should be arriving at the same time as the U.S.

Crave has a 7-day free trial. After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

If you're an American traveling abroad and want to use your Paramount Plus subscription, you'll need to look into the best VPN services.

How to watch Star Trek: Prodigy in Australia

Not to quote another animated sci-fi show, but good news everyone! Now that Australia has Paramount Plus, our friends down under will be able to watch Star Trek: Prodigy episode 1 on Thursday, October 28.

As with the U.S., the next nine episodes will drop weekly, on the following Thursdays.

Paramount Plus Streaming Extravaganza Paramount Plus combines what used to be CBS All Access with even more content from the deep ViacomCBS vault. Get access to Survivor and Big Brother episodes, as well as originals like Star Trek: Picard and The Good Fight. View Deal

Star Trek: Prodigy characters and cast

Kate Mulgrew as Kathryn Janeway , who now exists as a hologram, as the series is taking place after the events of Voyager

, who now exists as a hologram, as the series is taking place after the events of Voyager Rylee Alazraqui as Rok-Tahk

Brett Gray as Dal

Angus Imrie as Zero

Jason Mantzoukas as Jankom Pog

Ella Purnell as Gwyn

Dee Bradley Baker as Murf

John Noble as the Diviner

Jimmi Simpson as Drednok

Daveed Diggs as Tysess

Jameela Jamil as Asencia

Jason Alexander as Noum

Robert Beltran as Chakotay

Billy Campbell as Thadiun Okona

Next: The best streaming services to watch shows and movies