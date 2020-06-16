How to watch Siesta Key season 3 online: Start time, cast, channel

Siesta Key season 3 start time, channel Siesta Key season 3 has its summer premiere tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern today on MTV.

There's more drama than ever when you watch Siesta Key season 3 online tonight. MTV's summer premiere episode brings back Juliette, Alex, Chloe and the rest of the cast for another turn on the romantic roller coaster that is their lives.

In Siesta Key season 3, the group thinks keeping secrets and telling lies is the way to ensure peace among them. However, they soon realize that whoever said "the truth will set you free" has never been to Siesta Key. Truth bombs away!

There is a lot going on in Siesta Key this summer. Exes Juliette and Alex remain at odds, with Juliette angry that he "literally gets away with anything." That "anything" is infidelity, which Alex is keeping secret from girlfriend Alyssa — who's pregnant with their child. And things are also tense between Alex and Chloe, after she meddles in his relationship one too many times. As for Juliette, she's done with Alex and Robby and is in a new relationship with Sam. She's also working for one of the biggest fashion entrepreneurs in Siesta Key.

Meanwhile, Madisson and boyfriend Ish (a former Siesta Key producer) are trying to make long distance romance work. Kelsey and Garrett have rekindled their relationship, though Garrett is having a hard time trusting her. And Brandon finds his music career at a standstill, so is forced to pursue a more traditional career path.

Here's everything you need to know about how to Siesta Key season 3. Plus, watch the trailer below:

How to watch Siesta Key season 3 online anywhere, with a VPN

Trying to watch Siesta Key season 3 online, but thwarted because you're away from home and geo-fenced restrictions took away the service you're paying for? Well, with the help of a virtual private network (VPN), you can watch Siesta Key season 3 no matter where you are.

Our pick for the best VPN is ExpressVPN. It meets all the VPN needs and is easy to use and delivers fast internet speeds, making it simple to set up for streaming in no time at all. It also works on practically any device, starting with iOS and Android and including streaming devices such as the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Apple TV. Plus, game consoles like PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Our favorite VPN service, ExpressVPN, is a top choice for anyone who wants to watch Siesta Key. It's got a solid mix of safety, speed and ease-of-use. Plus, you get an extra 3 months free if you sign up for a year. And if you've never used a VPN before and are curious and not sure, there's a 30-day money-back guarantee if you just want to give it a try.View Deal

How to watch Siesta Key season 3 in the US

If you're in the U.S., you can watch the Siesta Key season 3 summer premiere episode on Tuesday, June 16 at 8 p.m. Eastern on MTV — but only if you have a cable or satellite package that includes the network.

If you've already cut the cord, you can get MTV on multiple live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Philo, Fubo TV and AT&T TV Now.

Of these options, we recommend Sling TV, which is $30 a month and offers more than 50 channels. Philo is a great, cheaper option at $20 a month for 58 channels and unlimited DVR recordings.

Either of the Sling TV packages — both Sling Blue and Sling Orange — are compatible with the Comedy Extra add-on, which has MTV, MTV2, CMT, Paramount, TV Land and more. Sling Blue costs $30 a month and has more than 50 channels, including Bravo, AMC, Food Network, HGTV, Lifetime and USA.View Deal

Philo is one of the cheapest live TV streaming services in the market, at just $20 per month for 58 channels. And you can try it with a free trial for seven days — no registration required. Philo's lineup has many popular networks including MTV, AMC, BET, Comedy Central, Food Network, HGTV, TLC and VH1.View Deal

How to watch Siesta Key season 3 in the UK

There's good news and bad news for British fans of Siesta Key. Season 3 is airing on MTV UK. However, the summer premiere episode doesn't air until July 9.

Americans far from home should check out ExpressVPN to watch it live with us back in the states.

How to watch Siesta Key season 3 in Canada

The sun will shine in Canada, since Siesta Key season 3 is airing on the same day and time as the U.S. So, watch the summer premiere episode tonight at 8 p.m. on MTV Canada.

Siesta Key season 3 cast

All of the main Siesta Key cast members are back:

Juliette Porter

Alex Kompothecras

Madisson Hausburg

Brandon Gomes

Kelsey Owens

Garrett Miller

Chloe Trautman

Various significant others and friends may drop by Siesta Key, including:

Robby Hayes (Juliette's ex-boyfriend)

Sam Logan (Juliette's boyfriend)

Alyssa Salerno (Alex's girlfriend)

Cara Geswelli (Garrett's ex-girlfriend)

JJ Mizell (Cara's ex-boyfriend)

Jared Kelderman (Kelsey's former love interest)

Amanda Marie Miller (Brandon's former love interest)