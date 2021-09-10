How to watch Scenes From a Marriage online

Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain's chemistry ignites when you watch Scenes From a Marriage online. The longtime friends and Juilliard classmates play husband and wife again (they also did so in A Most Violent Year) in HBO's remake of Ingmar Bergman’s classic 1973 Swedish miniseries.

Mira is a high-powered, high-earning tech executive, while Jonathan is a professor who is the primary caregiver for their daughter. One day, she returns from a business trip and drops a bomb: She wants to leave him. "I'm going to go out of my mind if I don't leave right now," Mira says to an utterly shocked Jonathan. From there, they engage in intense dialogue, veering between love and loathing.

The show is build on the palpable chemistry between the two leads, which was also evident on the red carpet the Venice Film Festival (see: the sexy armpit kiss video that went viral).

Here's everything you need to watch Scenes From a Marriage online, plus watch the trailer below:

How and where to watch Scenes From a Marriage in the US

Scenes From a Marriage premieres with its first episode on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

It will also stream on HBO Max.

How to watch Scenes From a Marriage in the UK

In the U.K., Scenes From a Marriage will air on Sky Atlantic and available to stream with a Now TV Entertainment Pass. However, so far, there is no UK premiere date. It should debut sometime this fall. Stay tuned.

How to watch Scenes From a Marriage in Canada

Canadians can watch Scenes From a Marriage on Crave. You'll need Crave with HBO, which costs $19.98 per month.