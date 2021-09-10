How to watch Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 2 online without cable

An arrest by federal agents? Now that's drama! Get ready to watch Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 2 online, even if you don't have cable. RHOSLC returns with housewives Lisa Barlow, Mary Cosby, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose and Jen Shah. The latter made headlines by being arrested on federal fraud charges.

The ladies are joined by newcomer Jennie Nguyen, a successful businesswoman who recently sold her medical spas. Already the mother of three, she isn't sure about having another kid, though her husband is pressuring her for more. Maybe she needs to find herself a sister wife!

Here's everything you need to watch Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 2 online.

How to watch Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 2 online from anywhere on Earth

Just because Bravo isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 2 if you're away from home. Watching the new season along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy with the right VPN (virtual private network). You can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 2 in the US

American Housewives fans can watch the RHOSLC premiere on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo if they have a cable package. Anyone with a cable login can also watch it on demand or online at BravoTV.com.

If you've already cut the cord, you can watch Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 2 on several live TV streaming services, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and AT&T TV.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and FuboTV, two of the best streaming services on the market.

How to watch Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 2 in Canada

Good news, Canadians — you can watch RHOSLC season 2 on the streaming service Hayu. It costs $6.99 per month (after a one-month free trial). Hayu also streams other Real Housewives shows.

Episodes will be available the next day after they air on Bravo.

How to watch Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season 2 in the UK

UK viewers can also watch RHOSLC online via Hayu!