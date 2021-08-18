How to binge-watch The White Lotus season 1 online: All 6 episodes streaming now

Time to check in! Now is your chance to watch The White Lotus season 1 online in its entirely. All six episodes of the HBO dramedy have aired, with the season finale revealing the identity of the dead person who is loaded onto the plane in the premiere. Don't worry, we won't reveal any spoilers that will ruin your binge-watch of The White Lotus season 2.

The White Lotus comes from creator Mike White, who previously made Enlightened for HBO. His new satire is set at a lush Hawaiian resort and follows the quirky employees and wealthy guests over the course of a week. On the surface, it’s paradise; but darker things are happening behind the scenes. Resort manager Arnomd (Murray Bartlett) is trying to hold it all together, though he's plagued by his own demons.

The stellar casts also includes Jennifer Coolidge, Connie Britton, Steve Zahn, Jake Lacy and Alexandra Daddario.

Here's everything you need to watch The White Lotus season 1 online.

How and where to watch The White Lotus season 1 in the US

All six episodes of The White Lotus season 1 are streaming now on HBO Max.

Here are the episode titles and original air dates:

Episode 1: "Arrivals" (July 11)

Episode 2: "New Day" (July 18)

Episode 3: "Mysterious Monkeys" (July 25)

Episode 4: "Recentering" (August 1)

Episode 5: "The Lotus-Eaters" (August 8)

Episode 6: "Departures" (August 15)

How to watch The White Lotus season 1 in the UK

In the U.K., The White Lotus season 1 had its premiere on Sky Atlantic on Monday (August 16), with new instalments airing weekly, but all six episodes are already on Sky's Now service and are available until October 20 via a Now TV Entertainment Pass. New subscribers can try out the service with a 7-day free trial.

How to watch White Lotus season 1 in Canada

Canadians may not have access to HBO Max, but don't worry — The White Lotus season 1 is available on Crave. You'll need Crave with HBO, which costs $19.98 per month.