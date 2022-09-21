Dun dun! Soon, you can watch Law & Order, SVU and Organized Crime 2022 online. The long-running police and legal franchise returns with a three-hour crossover event between Law & Order: SVU season 24, Law & Order season 22 and Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3.

Law and Order start times, channel Law & Order 2022 premieres on Thursday (Sept. 22).

• Organized Crime season 3 airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT

• SVU season 24 airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT

• L&O season 22 airs at 10 p.m. ET/PT ► U.S. — Watch on on NBC (via Sling (opens in new tab) or Fubo (opens in new tab))

SVU star Mariska Hargitay has called the crossover a "pure miracle," while Organized Crime's Christopher Meloni teases it will be "a big, sprawling, epic."

L&O: Organized Crime season 3 kicks off the night, followed by Special Victims Unit season 24 and the original Law & Order season 22.

After the fatal shooting of a young girl, Detectives Cosgrove (Jeffrey Donovan) and Shaw (Mehcad Brooks) team up to track down the killer. As the investigation proceeds, Captain Olivia Benson (Hargitay) and Detective Elliot Stabler (Meloni) realize it's more than a typical homicide.

Meanwhile, District Attorneys McCoy (Sam Waterston) and Price (Hugh Dancy) look to dismantle an international crime ring, but their case is threatened by complications.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Law & Order, SVU and Organized Crime 2022 online. Plus, watch a preview for the crossover below:

How to watch Law & Order, SVU and Organized Crime 2022 from anywhere

Just because NBC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss Law & Order, SVU and Organized Crime if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

How to watch Law & Order, SVU and Organized Crime 2022 online in the US

In the U.S., Law & Order: Organized Crime season 3 premieres Thursday (Sept. 22) at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Law & Order: Special Victims Unit season 24 epiode 1 follows at 9 p.m. ET/PT and Law & Order season 22 episode 1 airs at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

NBC is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, FuboTV, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and Fubo TV, two of the best cable TV alternatives.

You can also watch Law & Order, SVU and Organized Crime episodes the day after their live NBC airing on Peacock (opens in new tab), NBCUniversal's streaming service. To watch the current season, you'll need Peacock Premium (opens in new tab), which has two tiers. The ad-supported tier is $4.99 per month, while the ad-free plan is $9.99.

How to watch Law & Order, SVU and Organized Crime 2022 in the UK

Good news and bad news for Brits. In the past, Law and Order: SVU and Organized Crime have aired on Sky Witness. The channel comes with a Sky TV (opens in new tab) package, which start at £26.

However, SVU season 24 and Organized Crime don't currently have premiere dates on Sky Witness. It will likely be months before they become available. And the original Law & Order doesn't have an UK channel.

How to watch Law & Order, SVU and Organized Crime 2022 in Canada

Canadians can tune into the Law & Order, SVU and Organized Crime at the same time as Americans on Citytv.

How to watch Law & Order, SVU and Organized Crime 2022 in Australia

Unfortunately for Aussies, it does not appear that Law & Order, SVU and Organized Crime are not airing on any Australian channels.

