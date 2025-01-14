How to watch 'Law & Order, 'SVU' and 'Organized Crime' online – stream new episodes from anywhere

Get ready to return to the vast "Law & Order" universe. After mid-season breaks, "Law & Order" and "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" are both back this week, resuming seasons 24 and 26 with more cases for Nicholas Baxter and Olivia Benson to investigate. Plus, we have an update on spinoff "Organized Crime", fronted by Christopher Meloni.

Here's how to watch "Law & Order", "SVU" and "Organized Crime" from anywhere with a VPN.

'Law & Order' episode dates, time, channel "Law & Order" and "Law & Order: SVU" return on Thursday, January 16 and new episodes air weekly. • L&O season 24 airs at 8 p.m. ET/PT

• SVU season 26 airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT ► U.S. — Watch on on NBC (via Sling or Fubo)

► Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

"Law & Order" is not only one of the longest-running shows in the U.S., but it's spawned the most spinoffs with various companion shows and instalments in other cities, the most popular being "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" or simple "SVU".

This version of the show now has more seasons than the original series, with Capt Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) featuring in the show since the very first episodes. She's a fan favorite and what has made the SVU version so popular, despite its difficult subject matter, dealing with sexual crimes.

It's no surprise that one of the other most successful spinoffs is "Organized Crime", whose protagonist is Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni), Benson's partner for 12 seasons of "SVU". "Organized Crime" is currently between seasons, but is expected to be back for season 5 at some point in 2025, in its new home on Peacock.

"SVU" returns with episode 9 and Olivia trying to help a woman remember the night she was attacked and uncover lies surrounding the case, whilst in "Law & Order" detectives Shaw and Riley are trying to take down a man who pushed someone in front of a train. Both promise to be gripping episodes, and they air back-to-back so you can lock in for a double bill.

Here's everything you need to know to watch "Law & Order" and "SVU" online in 2025. Plus, the latest on "Organized Crime" season 5.

How to watch 'Law & Order, 'SVU' and 'Organized Crime' 2025 from anywhere

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.S., "Law & Order" season 24 returns with episode 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Thursday, January 16 on NBC. "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" season 26 returns straight after with episode 9 airing at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

NBC is a local broadcast network that can accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch NBC on a live TV service, like Sling TV, Fubo, YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV.

Of these options, we recommend Sling and Fubo, two of the best cable TV alternatives.

Sling TV is our favorite live TV streaming service. The Sling Blue package starts at $50.99/month (discount on your first month) and includes more than 50 channels including NBC, AMC, BET, Bravo, CNN, Food Network, FX and TNT. NBC availability can vary by region, so it's worth checking before you sign up.

Fubo is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Pro Plan ($79.99 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands like NBC, AMC, E!, HGTV, FX, ESPN, Syfy and Paramount Network. Try Fubo now for free with a 7-day trial.

You can also watch "Law & Order" and "SVU" episodes the day after their live NBC airing on Peacock, NBC's streaming service. To watch the current season, you'll need Peacock Premium, which has two tiers. The ad-supported tier is $7.99 per month, while the ad-free plan is $13.99, which also allows you to watch your local NBC channel live.

When "Law & Order: Organized Crime" returns for season 5 – release date TBC – it will air exclusively on Peacock.

Peacock is the home of the vast NBC library, including every episode of The Office. In addition to classic movies and TV shows, subscribers can also watch episodes of current NBC shows after their TV airing.

How to watch 'Law & Order, 'SVU' and 'Organized Crime' from anywhere

NBC and Peacock aren't available everywhere, but that doesn't mean you need to miss new episodes of "Law & Order" and its spinoffs if you're away from home.

You can still watch the show live and on demand thanks to the wonders of a VPN (Virtual Private Network). The software allows your devices to appear to be back in your home country regardless of where in the world you are. So ideal for viewers away on vacation or on business. Our favorite is NordVPN – and you can find out why in our NordVPN review.

Exclusive deal We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price too, it's easy to recommend. Get 70% off your NordVPN subscription here

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.K. and want to view your usual American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to your website or streaming service of choice and tune in.

How to watch 'Law & Order, 'SVU' and 'Organized Crime' in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, neither "Law & Order" nor its spinoffs are currently streaming in the U.K. "SVU" has previously been available via Sky Witness, but that's not the case for season 26. "Organized Crime" has never had a U.K. home, and that's not likely to change for season 5.

Sadly, there is also not an option to buy episodes digitally in the U.K.

American visiting the U.K. and don't want to miss the show? You can use a streaming VPN such as NordVPN to access your home subscriptions and watch episodes as normal.

How to watch 'Law & Order, 'SVU' and 'Organized Crime' in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Canadians can tune into new episodes of "Law & Order" and "SVU" on Citytv, at the same time as the show airs in the U.S., so 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. ET/PT from January 16.

You can access Citytv through your TV provider, or with a Citytv Plus subscription via Amazon Prime Video.

Selected previous seasons stream on Crave.

Visting Canada from the U.S.? You don't need to take out a new subscription to watch "Law & Order", as a VPN such as NordVPN can help you access your usual services from anywhere.

How to watch 'Law & Order, 'SVU' and 'Organized Crime' in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Australia, "Law & Order" season 24 is streaming on Binge (7-day free trial), with episode 9 set to land on January 17. Binge plans start at $10/month for the Basic tier.

Binge also has seasons 13-24 of "SVU", but the latest seasons are not available, and they do not appear to have found a home in Australia. You can however purchase digital episodes via Apple TV and Fetch.

Seasons 3 and 4 "Organized Crime" are available to watch for free on 9now, so it seems likely that season 5 may follow once it's released.

If you're visiting Australia from the U.S. and want access to your usual streaming services to watch "Law & Order", try using a VPN – we recommend NordVPN.

How to watch 'Law & Order, 'SVU' and 'Organized Crime' in New Zealand

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Unfortunately, neither "Law & Order" nor "SVU" are available to stream in New Zealand right now.

"Organized Crime" seasons 2-4 are streaming on NEON, so season 5 may also land there when it airs. NEON plans start at $12.99/month.

Americans traveling in New Zealand can still watch "Law & Order" on their usual service by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

When is 'Law & Order: Organized Crime' coming back? "Law & Order: Organized Crime" has been commissioned for season 5, but we currently have no confirmed release date so we don't know when the show is going to return. Filming reportedly started last summer, so we would expect "Organized Crime" season 5 to hit screens at some point in 2025 or early 2026, but there have been rumored production delays, so the show could be pushed back. NBC have confirmed that the show will not return to live TV this time, instead streaming exclusively on Peacock.