How to watch King Charles III coronation live stream online: Date, time, channels

All hail the king and queen. It's almost time to watch King Charles III's coronation to see the British monarch and wife, Queen Consort Camilla, officially crowned in a ceremony at Westminster Abbey.

Coronation streaming details Date: Saturday (May 6)

Start time: 6 a.m. ET / 3 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. BST / 8 p.m. AEDT

Coronation time: 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST / 1 a.m. AEDT

• Watch anywhere — try ExpressVPN 100% risk free (opens in new tab)

Upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, in September, King Charles III immediately acceded to the throne. Now, he will be officially crowned as monarch of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms. Alongside him, wife Camilla will be proclaimed Queen Consort.

In times past, the coronation has been a formal, religious, highly traditional ceremony. While King Charles III's coronation will retain elements like the anointing, other elements have been stripped down or eliminated. Buckingham Palace said, "The Coronation will reflect the monarch's role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry."

A number of royals will be present as guests, including the king's sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, and a range of foreign dignitaries.

The ceremony will be followed by a procession, a balcony greeting and a concert celebration.

Here are all the details you need to watch King Charles III's coronation online and for free.

How to watch King Charles III coronation live stream from anywhere on Earth with a VPN

Just because King Charles III's coronation isn't airing on TV everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss it if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN (opens in new tab). It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service. But you've got other VPN options as well. Here are our top picks.

(opens in new tab) We think speed, security and simplicity make ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) second to none. During our tests, we saw fast connection times, and we're impressed by the service's ability to access more than 3,000 services spread out across 160 locations in 94 countries.

How to watch the King Charles III coronation in the US

In the U.S., coverage of King Charles III's coronation will begin at 5 a.m. ET, an hour before proceedings begin. It will air live on a number of major broadcast and cable networks, including ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN and Fox News.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch these channels on a cable TV alternative streaming service, such as our favorites Sling and Fubo.

Sling offers CNN in all of its tiers, and the other noted networks are in Sling Blue, though ABC is only available for select Sling Blue subscribers. Fubo offers all of the above.

Those channels are also available on YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV and DirecTV Stream.

(opens in new tab) Sling TV (opens in new tab): Both the Orange and Blue packages offer CNN, while Blue also has ABC, NBC and Fox News. With Sling, you can also access other top channels like ESPN, Bravo and HGTV. Right now, you can save 50% on your first month! (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Fubo.TV (opens in new tab) is a great alternative to a cable package. With the Pro Plan ($75 per month), you get over 120 channels, including all the local broadcast networks and top cable brands. There's a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab).

How to watch King Charles III coronation for free

Many outlets will be live-streaming the coronation in their free TV offerings on their websites and apps, including Sling, Fubo and others:

The New York Times

ABC News Live

Today on NBC

NBC News

USA Today

CNN

Paramount Plus

DirecTV

Hulu With Live TV

Sky News YouTube channel

BBC

Britbox by BBC and iTV

The aforementioned broadcast networks (ABC, CBS, NBC) can also be watched for free with one of the best TV antennas.

How to watch the King Charles III coronation in the UK

Since King Charles III is the monarch of the United Kingdom, it's no surprise that every television channel and media outlet in the country is airing and streaming the coronation.

With a Sky TV package (opens in new tab), Brits watch the King and Queen crowned in Ultra HD for free on Sky News channel 501 and on Sky Showcase channel 106. Sky is also streaming the coronation on their website, app and YouTube channel.

The coronation will also air for free on BBC One, BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, as well as ITV.

How to watch the King Charles III coronation in Canada

In Canada, King Charles III's coronation will air for free on CTV News Channel and CTVNews.ca, along with the CTV and CTV News apps.

How to watch the King Charles III coronation in Australia

Aussies can watch King Charles and Queen Camilla crowned on ABC, Sky News and Channel Seven.

King Charles III coronation schedule

Here is the schedule of events for King Charles III's coronation day. All times local time (BST).

6 a.m. - Coronation viewing areas will open along the main procession route.

9 a.m. - The congregation will be seated inside Westminster Abbey.

9:30 a.m. - Coronation guests, including the royal family, heads of state and former prime ministers are scheduled to arrive.

9:45 a.m. -The Sovereign's Escort of the Household Cavalry will prepare to assemble for the King's Procession from Buckingham Palace.

10:20 a.m. - The King and Queen will travel from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach.

11 a.m. - The coronation begins.