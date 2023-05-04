UFC 288 live stream: How to watch Sterling vs. Cejudo online, match card, start time

When you watch the UFC 288 live stream online this weekend, you'll see a clash of current and former UFC Bantamweight kings. Aljamain Sterling puts his championship on the line against Henry Cejudo.

UFC 288 time and date Date and Time: UFC 288 is Saturday (May 6)

UFC 288 main card: The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST / 2 p.m. AEDT

Early prelims begin four hours earlier, at 6 p.m. ET, main prelims are at 8 p.m. ET.

UFC 288 main event time: Ring-walks are estimated for 12 a.m. ET / 9 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. BST / 4 p.m. AEDT — but they could always go on earlier.

Watch in the US — ESPN Plus (opens in new tab)

Watch in the UK — BT Sport Box Office (opens in new tab)

Sterling's reign has been sneered at for a bit now, thanks to how he won the title via Petr Yan delivering an illegal knee to his face back in 2021. His follow-up win over Yan came one year later, and his victory off of TJ Dillashaw has the asterisks of beating an outmatched and injured foe.

That said, Sterling's on an eight-fight win streak. He hasn't taken an L since 2018. Whom among us can claim that?

His opponent, that's who. LA's own Henry Cejudo may not have fought since 2020, but arrives with a 6-fight win streak dating back to 2017. Which is why we're not surprised that right now, DraftKings (opens in new tab) has the main basically all even, with both Sterling and Cejudo at -110. That means you'd have to bet $110 to win 100.

And while Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush was supposed to co-main, Oliveira walked out with an injury. Belal Muhammad and Gilbert Burns have agreed to fill the slot a few weeks ago, and the former is unbeaten in is previous nine fights, while Burns enters as a respected grappler

Draftkings has Gilbert Burns (-125) as the slight favorite, and Belal Muhammad (+105) as the very slight underdog, so betting $100 on him nets you $105 if he wins.

Here's everything you need to know about UFC 288 live streams:

UFC 288 live streams: Get the PPV and a whole year of ESPN Plus

You're going to need ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) to watch UFC 288 live streams — and all the upcoming numbered UFC PPVs — so let's talk about the best deal to make this happen.

You can get UFC 288 plus a year of ESPN Plus for $124.98, which is savings of $55 (ESPN Plus costs $99.99 per year and UFC 288 costs $79.99). This is one way to avoid that $5 price hike for UFC PPVs, which used to cost $74.99, at least for this fight.

The main prelim fights are only on ESPN Plus this time.

UFC 288 Early Prelim fights start at 6 p.m. ET on UFC FightPass (opens in new tab), which is $9.99 per month.

(opens in new tab) You're gonna need ESPN Plus for UFC 288 (opens in new tab). While UFC 288 live streams cost $79.99 (on top of ESPN Plus), new subscribers and those on current monthly plans can save $55 by getting UFC 288 and the annual ESPN Plus subscription for $124.98. That subscription will renew at $99.99 for your second year.

How to watch UFC 288 in the UK and Australia

UFC 288 is up late for fight fans in the U.K. and mid-day down under.

In the U.K., you'll likely start Sterling vs. Cejudo's main card at 3 a.m. BST. It's live on BT Sport Box Office (opens in new tab), where it costs £19.95. Prelims are on UFC Fight Pass.

Just a heads up, though, the UFC 288 live stream is not available via a web browser, but through apps on Now TV devices, PlayStations, Xbox, Apple TV and some Smart TVs.

In Australia, UFC 288's main card will go live on Sunday at 2 p.m. AEDT on Kayo (opens in new tab), where it costs AU$54.95.

How to watch UFC 288 live streams in Canada

Our neighbors in the great white north will watch the early prelims on UFC Fight Pass, while the prelims are on TSN and RDS. UFC 288's main card is available on various providers, including BELL and Rogers.

UFC 288 fight card

Early prelims (6 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus and UFC FightPass

Braxton Smith vs. Parker Porter — Heavyweight

Phil Hawes vs. Ikram Aliskerov — Middleweight

Rafael Estevam vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov — Flyweight

Joseph Holmes vs. Claudio Ribeiro — Middleweight

Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz Jr. — Bantamweight

Prelims (8 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus

Drew Dober vs. Matt Frevola — Lightweight

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Devin Clark — Light Heavyweight

Khaos Williams vs. Ronaldo Bedoya — Welterweight

Virna Jandiroba vs. Marina Rodriguez — Women's Strawweight

Main Card (10 p.m. ET) on ESPN Plus

Aljamain Sterling (c) vs. Henry Cejudo — for the UFC Bantamweight title

Belal Muhammad vs. Gilbert Burns — Welterweight

Jessica Andrade vs. Xiaonan Yan — Women’s Strawweight

Movsar Evloev vs. Diego Lopes — Featherweight

Kron Gracie vs. Charles Jourdain — Featherweight