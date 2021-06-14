How to watch Handmaid's Tale season 4 finale: Date and start time

Hell hath no fury like June Osborne. It's almost time to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 4 finale on Hulu. The dystopian drama promises to end with major fireworks, as a furious June rages against the possible release of the Waterfords. Cast member Yvonne Strahovski, who plays Serena Waterford, recently told EW.com, "It's the most satisfying seaosn finale that Handmaid's has had to date."

The Handmaid's Tale season 4 still has quite a few balls in the air. Will all of the remaining questions get answered? Probably not, but the finale is likely to address what June (Elisabeth Moss) does in reaction to the news that Commander Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes) is making a deal to spill all of Gilead's secrets in exchange for his freedom.

The actress told EW that her "jaw was on the floor" when she read the Handmaid's Tale season 4 finale script. She added, "I can't help but smile when people ask me about it, because I just can't wait for everyone to see it."

Other unresolved threads include the fates of Janine and Esther Keyes, the identity of Nick's new wife, Commander Lawrence's agenda and the rescue of June and Luke's daughter Hannah.

Here's how to watch The Handmaid's Tale season 4 finale.

How to watch Handmaid's Tale season 4 finale on Hulu

The Handmaid's Tale season 4 finale will stream on Hulu starting Wednesday, June 16 at 12:01 a.m. ET.

Hulu is only available in the U.S.

How to watch Handmaid's Tale season 4 finale in the UK

Good news, Brits — The Handmaid's Tale season 4 is coming to Channel 4. The bad news is that it doesn't have a release date yet.

If you're a subscriber who is traveling abroad and you want to watch the finale live, you'll need help accessing the service. Check out our guide to the best VPNs.

How to watch Handmaid's Tale season 4 finale in Canada

In the Great North, Canadians can tune into The Handmaid's Tale season 4 finale on CTV drama on Wednesday night at 9 p.m. ET.

Crave is also showing season 4. You can try the streaming service with a seven-day free trial, after which it costs $9.99 per month.

Aussie's can tune into the season 4 finale on SBS on Thursday, June 17 at 9:30pm AEST or stream it on SBS On Demand.