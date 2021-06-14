Ralph Macchio reveals Cobra Kai season 4’s most exciting storyline

Cobra Kai star Ralph Macchio just revealed how the show is taking a page from one of the most popular sitcoms of all times: Friends.

In Cobra Kai season 4, Daniel LaRusso (Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) are putting aside their decades-long rivalry to team up against John Kreese, Terry Silver and the Cobra Kai gang. This is taking place right as Daniel-San and Johnny's dynamic continues through a sort of "will they or won't they" trope when it comes to a possible friendship.

And Macchio is excited about the possibility that a true friendship will bloom.

Macchio broke down these details to Deadline, saying "What I’m most looking forward to in the Daniel/Johnny team up is the challenge." He continued, stating, "Navigating their varied personalities and stubborn mindsets as they work toward the same endgame. Their history is nuanced and multi-layered. They are wired so differently even though their intentions are aligned."

And, yes, the cast and crew are aware of the Friends-esque nature of this duo; they're even talking about it on set. Macchio added, "Billy and I love diving into the friendship as well as the rivalry. This is what [executive producer] Hayden Schlossberg has always called the Ross and Rachel element of our show. It makes for great comedy as well as heightened drama within Season 4." We're hoping that means more REO Speedwagon singing sessions in the car.

Despite what Macchio says, these two aren't so different; they've both been obsessed with karate since their teen years. Johnny and Daniel just have different approaches to the sport. But they are aligned on the need to get Kreese away from the Cobra Kai dojo. Plus, they don't know it yet, but they will also have to deal with the sadistic Terry Silver (Thomas Ian Griffith), the villain from Karate Kid Part III. His return was heralded in a recent Cobra Kai season 4 teaser trailer.