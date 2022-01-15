How to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 2 online: release date and time

A "new year, more drama" attitude will continue when you watch Euphoria season 2 episode 2 online with HBO Max. We at Tom's Guide absolutely loved the rattling premiere of the series, which had everything you could ask for, including a hiding scene fit for a horror movie.

But while Sydney Sweeney's Cassie spent most of the episode showing out before hiding, the big moment of the scene came as Fez put Nate down for more than a 10 count in a surprisingly bloody fight.

Elsewhere, we expect to see Rue and Jules' relationship-to-be complicated by Rue's new friend Elliot. Because what happens on New Year's Eve doesn't stay on New Year's Eve.

Another big change this season is that it seems like we're finally going to get more of Lexi, Cassie's younger sister. Her conversation with Fez on the couch was a big clue to that. We're also looking forward to Rue's next fourth-wall breaking monologue.

And since HBO doesn't love to give episodic trailers, here's the Euphoria season 2 trailer for a macro view:

How to watch Euphoria season 2 online in the U.S.

In the U.S., Euphoria season 2 episode 2 arrives Sunday (Jan. 16) at 9 p.m. ET.

Currently, there's a new HBO Max deal for new and returning subscribers: 20% off both its ad-free and ad-supported tiers. That means you'll pay $11.99 per month for the regular plan and $7.99 per month for the ad-supported plan. This price is good for 12 months, after which you'll go back to the normal rates.

Since it's an HBO Max Original, Euphoria is available on the ad-supported version of HBO Max. If you haven't signed up yet, what are you waiting for? HBO Max is No. 1 on our list of the best streaming services.

How to watch Euphoria season 2 episode 2 online in Canada

Fortunately, our friends in Canada have a good situation with Euphoria season 2 episode 2 (better than those in the U.K., at least). The VOD Crave platform will receive new episodes of Euphoria season 2 on the same date and time as episodes debut in the U.S..

Crave has a 7-day free trial. After that, the Movies + HBO package costs $19.98 CAD per month.

If you're an American traveling abroad and want to use your HBO Max subscription, you'll need to look into the best VPN services.

How to watch Euphoria season 2 online in the UK

For our friends across the pond, Euphoria season 2 episode 2 will be debuting on Sky Atlantic, on Monday (Jan. 17) — so a day after it arrives in the U.S. and Canada.

Euphoria season 2 episodes

There will be eight episodes of Euphoria season 2 (just like season 1). While HBO has not released a schedule, it's likely they will debut on subsequent Sunday nights at 9 p.m. ET (though HBO is known to skip weeks for holidays).