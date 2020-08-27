How to watch Bill and Ted Face the Music online: Every on-demand streaming option

Bill and Ted Face the Music release date, cast Release date: Friday, August 28

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Samara Weaving, Kristen Schaal, William Sadler, Jayma Mays, Erinn Hayes, Holland Taylor

Director: Dean Parisot

Run-time: 1h 32 min

Age rating: PG-13

Rotten Tomatoes: N/A

Most excellent — the time to watch Bill and Ted Face the Music online is almost here! The third movie in the slacker franchise brings back Keanu Reeves as Theodore "Ted" Logan and Alex Winter as William S. "Bill" Preston, Esq. for more time-traveling adventures.

Bill and Ted are now middle-aged and fathers of teen daughters. Their uneventful lives are disrupted when a visitor from the future warns them that they must write a song to save the world and the entire universe. On their quest, they're helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures and a few music legends to create the song that will bring harmony to the universe.

Bill & Ted Face the Music follows Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989) and Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991).

In addition to Reeves and Winter, William Sadler reprises his role as the Grim Reaper. New additions to the cast include Brigette Lundy-Paine as Billie "Little Bill" Logan and Samara Weaving as Theodora/Thea "Little Ted" Preston. There are also appearances by Beck Bennett as Deacon Logan, Ted's younger brother; Holland Taylor as The Great Leader, the most powerful person in the universe; and Kristen Schaal as Kelly, a messenger from the future.

How to watch Bill and Ted Face the Music on streaming

Bill and Ted Face the Music is opening in select theaters and on video on demand Friday, August 28.

If you want to watch the movie on VOD, you have a number of options among the major digital content marketplaces.

Other streaming sites:

Bill and Ted Face the Music reviews

