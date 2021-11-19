How to watch 2021 American Music Awards online without cable

Music's biggest stars hit the stage when you watch the 2021 American Music Awards online and live, even if you don't have cable. Cardi B is hosting the AMAs and a ton of big acts are performing, including BTS, Olivia Rodrigo, Megan Thee Stallion, Tyler the Creator, Carrie Underwood, Jason Aldean, New Kids on the Block and New Edition.

2021 American Music Awards start time, channel 2021 American Music Awards is airing Sunday, November 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

It will start streaming on Hulu the next day.

First-nominee Rodrigo leads with seven nominations, including the top category Artist of the Year. She will vie for the trophy with Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd. The singer is also up for New Artist of the Year alongside 24kGoldn, Giveon, Masked Wolf and The Kid LAROI.

AMA nominations are based on key fan interactions, as reflected on the Billboard charts, including streaming, album sales, song sales and radio airplay. For the first time ever, fans were able to vote in all AMA categories via TikTok or a website.

Viewers can expect to see first-time collaborations between stars and exclusive world premiere performances on stage at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Here's everything you need to know to watch 2021 American Music Awards online. Plus, watch Cardi B talk about her hosting gig:

How to watch 2021 American Music Awards from anywhere on Earth

Just because ABC isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you need to miss 2021 American Music Awards if you're away from home. Watching along with the rest of the internet can be pretty easy. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the show from wherever you go.

Not sure which VPN is right for you? We've tested many different services and our pick for the best VPN overall is ExpressVPN . It offers superb speeds and excellent customer service.

How to watch 2021 American Music Awards in the US

In the U.S., 2021 American Music Awards airs Sunday, November 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

ABC is a broadcast network that can be accessed with one of the best TV antennas or through a cable TV package.

If you've already cut the cord and don't have cable, you can watch ABC on a live TV service, like FuboTV, Hulu With Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Of these options, we recommend FuboTV, one of the best streaming services on the market (which is also available on most of the best streaming devices). Its affordable Starter Plan comes with over 120 channels, including all the broadcast networks.

After airing live on ABC, 2021 American Music Awards will be available to stream on-demand on Hulu.

How to watch 2021 American Music Awards in Canada

In the Great North, Canadians can tune into the 2021 American Music Awards CTV, CTV.ca and the CTV app.

If you are away from home, you can access your paid services easily with ExpressVPN.

How to watch 2021 American Music Awards in the UK

Bad news for Brits! The 2021 American Music Awards ceremony is not scheduled to air on any UK channels.

Anyone traveling in the UK can access their subscription services with the help of ExpressVPN.