Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 streaming date revealed — when to watch before Disney Plus

Soon you'll be able to stream Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the third and final chapter of this group of intergalactic heroes, from the comfort of home. But you won't be able to catch it on Disney Plus just yet.

This week, Disney revealed that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit digital platforms such as Amazon, Apple TV, Google Play and others on July 7th. A physical release will follow on August 1, on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K Ultra.

Unfortunately for subscribers of Disney's streaming service, there's still no release date for when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will hit Disney Plus. So it's unclear when we can expect it to join its MCU brethren like Secret Invasion and the other Marvel shows and movies on the platform. All while release date delays hit many other upcoming Marvel movies.

Predicting a Marvel movie's Disney Plus date has gotten increasingly tricky with the last few MCU releases. But we've taken a stab at cracking the code to when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will come to Disney Plus. With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, 10 days separated its Disney Plus and digital releases, so we could see Guardians Vol. 3 launch on Disney's streaming service in mid-July.

However, the digital release's announcement comes amid Guardians Vol. 3's solid theatrical run. James Gunn's third (and potentially final) hurrah with our favorite band of space-faring misfits has grossed over $823 million at the worldwide box office so far, the second most for a Guardians of the Galaxy film behind Vol. 2's $869 million.

So Disney may not be in too big of a hurry to rush it from the theaters to its streaming service. Especially so soon after the debut of Marvel's Secret Invasion on June 21. Worst-case scenario, Guardians Vol. 3 could hit Disney Plus in late July or early August to give Secret Invasion and Indiana Jones 5 (which drops in theaters on June 30th) some breathing room and incentivize subscribers to keep their subscription through the summer months.